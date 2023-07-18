English
    ICICI Lombard Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 12% to Rs 390.4 crore

    Gross premium climbed 19.7 percent to Rs 6,622.1 crore vs Rs 5,530 crore.

    July 18, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST
    Private sector general insurance company ICICI Lombard General Insurance on July 18 reported a net profit of Rs 390.4 crore for the April-June 2023 quarter, a jump from Rs 12 percent in the corresponding period last year.

    Gross premium climbed 19.7 percent to Rs 6,622.1 crore vs Rs 5,530 crore, according to an exchange filing.

    (This is a developing story, please check back for more details.)

