Pride Month: Businesses by queer people you can support through the year

Dresses by Bouclé by Tania George

Pride month originated in the United States and is now a global celebration to commemorate the struggles of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community for equality, justice, and rights. While the Month is often usurped by major corporations and brands eager to cash in on rainbow-coloured products, these profits don’t always go into the pockets of LGBTQ-owned businesses. A better option, both during Pride Month and the rest of the year, is to seek out queer-owned businesses and support them financially. If you’re a fan of online shopping and supporting LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs across the country, here are some queer-owned businesses you can support today and all year round.

Bouclé by Tania George

Bouclé by Tania George outfit

This Bengaluru-based ready-to-wear apparel brand specialises in niche basics that are elegant yet quirky. Expect limited-edition tops, dresses and skirts. The label was founded in April 2018 and is known for its understated elegance over redundant ornamentation.

Shop via Instagram @boucle.in

Strawbabie!

Neckpieces by Strawbabie.

Started by Sukku as a quarantine project Strawbabie makes themed jewellery, totes, stickers and prints. “Our aim is to incite childlike wonder with our silly little illustrations and encourage consumers to look at the brighter side of things,” says Sukku an artist and illustrator. The brand sources fabrics directly from the cotton mills of Ichalkaranji, Kohlapur. And since it's a slow fashion brand expect atleast 10 to 15 days for your package to arrive. Prices start from Rs 399 onwards.

Shop on: www.strawbabie.com

Firdous Organic

Firdous Organic, founded by Moazzam Reza, is a one-stop-shop for natural soaps, candles, and skincare products. The brand uses eco-friendly and natural ingredients including avocado, cinnamon and more. We particularly love their paraffin-free candles made with 100 per cent soy wax. Reza is a graduate of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Kolkata and also runs his own fashion label.

Shop on Instragram @firdousorganic

AaRa Jewellery

Pet jewellery by AaRa Embroidery

Aabritee Rana started dabbling with embroidery during COVID-19 lockdown and never looked back. Today she makes stunning hand-embroidered jewellery in the form of pendants, earrings and more. Looking for something cute for your furry friends? Rana makes hand-embroidered pet portrait pendants too. All you have to do is share a picture of your pet. Prices depend on the complexity of design as well as the size (approximately ranges between Rs 350-2000 inclusive of shipping charges).

Order via Instagram @aara_embroidery

Podi Nan Maga

Bengaluru-based Abhiram Sridhar’s Podi Nan Maga makes traditional

pickles and podis inspired by and based on his grandmother’s recipes.

Expect hot garlic pickle, mahani root pickle, raw turmeric pickle, dalle

chilli puli milagai pickle, puliogare gojju, raw tamarind thokku, etc. It’s

quintessential comfort food made for home cooking. Sridhar’s most

recent launch includes a tantalising Udipi style rasam powder.

Order via Instagram: @podinanmaga

Yogam Pottery

Pot by Yogam Pottery

Founder Balakrishna Vallepu’s fascination for clay started when he did an internship at Banana Pottery, Goa. He stayed on to become a potter and set up Yogam Pottery in 2018 in Bengaluru. The store offers a plethora of ceramic products from functional wares to unique, individualistic, and intricate pieces. Balu (as he’s fondly called) also conducts pottery classes where you can learn the art of working with clay and crafting uniquely beautiful pieces. The batches are small with just two people at a time so you can be assured of his attention. The June schedule is out. Go ahead and book your spot.

Call: 083102 51341 or DM on Instagram @yogampottery

Blank Canvas

This mother daughter duo Shweta and Srish make customised shoes that are not just unique but utterly beautiful. From canvas shoes to sneakers, they customise and make everything just the way you want it. They also make vibrant tote bags and pet accessories such as resin name tags, scarves and ruffles. Their special Pride Month collection is now out and includes cushion covers, socks, and tote bags.

Shop via Instagram @ _the_original_blank_canvas

Lifafaa

Resin bracelets by Lifafaa

Owned by Anusha (they/them) who is a non-binary and bisexual individual, Lifafaa makes unisex resin jewellery. The collection includes beautiful handmade resin combs, keychains, earrings, pendants and more. They also custom make products. Anusha sends the accessories with a sweet message of affirmation wrapped in a envelope and hence the name Lifafaa! Prices range between Rs 180-550 depending on the customisation.

Shop via Instagram @lifafaa.in