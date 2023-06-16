Pride Month | 6 queer-made small businesses you can support

If you are an LGBTQIA+ ally, buy from queer businesses and support queer startups, big and small. (Photo: Tanushree Rao via Unsplash)

Embracing the spirit of Pride Month, we know your quest for all things queer, or rather, the embodiment of inclusivity. Hence, we thought to bring to your attention some remarkable yet lesser-known enterprises, crafted by queer artisans. This pride month, check out some amazing queer-made startups:

Tilt

Started by Shaivya Ramni and co-founded by Raj, Tilt is a small business specialising in gynaecologist-endorsed underwear designed to reduce the risk of infections. These undergarments, crafted from naturally sourced fibres boasting 3X absorption, effectively manage sweat, urine, discharge, and more, while eliminating post-toilet moisture. Ramni, a proud bisexual woman, acknowledges the initial hurdles faced in securing funding, stemming from biases against women-led businesses operating in the intimate apparel sector. Nevertheless, she now embraces her identity wholeheartedly and takes immense pride in the innovative creations emerging from Tilt. Explore their range of sizes and skin-friendly undergarments on their Instagram page and website. As for the name Tilt, it symbolises the inherent inclination of vaginas and breasts, as aptly described by the founder.

Visit: Letstilt.com

Needle Monkey

Letitia Mendes, a graphic designer and tattooist, joined forces with their friends Ali and Kaushik during the lockdown to create a unique tattoo and piercing studio called Needle Monkey in Malad, Mumbai. Their goal was to establish a safe and non-judgmental space where individuals could freely express themselves through tattoos and piercings. They believe that tattoos are a reflection of one's soul, and their studio not only provides artistic services but also supports talented artists by offering them a space to work without any restrictions. As a nonbinary person in business, Letitia values having supportive allies as partners who see and respect them for who they are as human beings rather than focusing on their gender or sexual orientation.

Visit: Needle Monkey on Instagram

Cosmic Jalebi

This is a super queer-made startup by Utkarsh and Syed. If you’re looking for a genderless fashion and lifestyle brand from where you can get super cute tote bags, check out Cosmic Jalebi products on their website or Instagram. You’ll find bags with tags, including “queer as fuck”, “emotional baggage”, and “daddy cool” among other cool things. As per their website, they aim to build a community where everyone celebrates each other regardless of their gender identity, age, shape, and size.

Visit: Cosmic Jalebi on Instagram

StudioKabir

If you like all things natural then this queer-made startup is the place that will make you turn heads right away. From naturally flavoured lip balms which taste exactly like their natural flavour (PS: I applied their peppermint balm and loved it) to amazing Khadi shirts that are perfect for all seasons, they have crafted all products with all their heart and mind toward mother nature. Started by Kabir and Shubham, this is a small business you must check out right away if you’re looking to buy perfect for summer/spring and sustainable kurtas, corsets and footwear.

Visit: StudioKabir on Instagram

Roots Production (Zenzulaonstreets)

Lalith Choyal, a 23-year-old BMM student, left engineering to promote the Zenzula, a little-known musical instrument. He is part of Roots Productions, which holds the patent for manufacturing and selling the Zenzula. The instrument is made from used sardine cans and steel spokes, producing a sound similar to a xylophone. Choyal aims to make the instrument accessible and easy to learn for everyone. He spends his evenings in Andheri, Mumbai, convincing passersby to buy the Zenzula. Despite not having a background in music, Choyal has become a skilled player and salesman. Choyal emphasizes the transformative power of the instrument and aims to raise awareness about it. Check out their Instagram page to peek into their cute zenzulas on the street!

Visit: Zenzulaonstreets on Instagram

Quire Studio

Quire Studio, led by Jesmin Ahmed, is a sustainable lifestyle brand that specializes in handcrafted, gender-neutral statement pieces. Starting with jewellery, they have expanded their product line to include candles and home decor items. Inclusivity is a core value for the brand, as they aim to cater to all customers and promote queer identity. Jesmin emphasizes the importance of organizations being allies to queer businesses by actively listening and addressing their needs.

Visit: Quire Studio on Instagram

So, these are six supercool queer-made startups you must check out in the Pride Month. It’s high time the world supported queer businesses, big and small.