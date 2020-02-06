App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pre-filled I-T forms with capital gains for quick tax filing process likely: Report

Sources said work has already begun on implementing the changes in the next few months itself.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Income Tax Department
Income Tax Department

The government is considering providing pre-filled income tax (I-T) return forms with your capital gains data to ensure filings are completed by the July deadline, The Times of India reported.

The work to this end has begun, and it is likely to be implemented in the coming months, sources told the paper. Amendments to the Income Tax Act and the Finance Bill allow the government to seek data on annual financial statements, which could be used to conduct the process, it said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

Discussions have been held with brokerages and other participants to make data available so that these pre-filled forms can be provided to taxpayers, a senior tax official told TOI.

related news

Besides this, the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has been consulted so that the dividend income can be included. Capital gains include earnings from mutual funds and share sales within a particular financial year.

For Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on dividend income beyond Rs 5,000, the Centre could use data collected in the 26AS form, it noted.

This would be the second move towards pre-filled forms, as an attempt in 2019 aced glitches.

The official added that the goal was to “simplify things for an average taxpayer and make the process seamless.”


Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 12:23 pm

tags #Business #capital gains #Economy #I-T #India #Tax

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.