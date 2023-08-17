Piyush Goyal to felicitate winners of Indian Family Business Awards 2022

The Indian Family Business Awards celebrate the role of family-owned enterprises in shaping and transforming the Indian economy and society

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will felicitate the winners of the second edition of the Indian Family Business Awards in New Delhi on August 19.

Post its spectacular success last year, Moneycontrol’s Indian Family Business Awards in association with Waterfield Advisors and Grant Thornton is returning for a second edition this weekend to celebrate the role of family-owned enterprises in shaping and transforming the Indian economy and society.

The jury this year comprised industry stalwarts like Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Capital Funds Ltd, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder of Info Edge, Gaurav Dalmia, Chairman of Dalmia Group Holdings; Vishesh C Chandiok, CEO of Grant Thornton Bharat; Soumya Rajan, Founder & CEO of Waterfield Advisors and Sonu Bhasin, Founder of FAB – Families and Businesses.

The winners have been selected under categories ranging from ‘Best Governance’ to ‘Most Innovative, Disruptive and Transformational’ firms. Some of the winners this year include doyens from the pharma industry, leaders from tech majors and diversified conglomerates. We will also have panel discussions on key trends in succession planning and family offices, and also gain insights from the experiences of young guns steering their family businesses.

"Family businesses have played a significant role in nation-building across multiple generations. The blood, sweat and tears of countless families have fuelled the Indian economy and they have contributed to a staggering 70 percent of the country’s GDP. As employment generators, family businesses employ nearly 60 percent of India’s workforce and irrespective of their sizes, create millions of jobs and offer livelihood to a significant portion of our population. Our family businesses have upheld and preserved traditional values. They have passed down their crafts and skills, ensuring a rich cultural legacy. But most importantly, they have a long-term vision and resilience that ensures sustained growth and a deep commitment to our

communities," Soumya Rajan, Founder and CEO, Waterfield Advisors.

In the first season of the awards, we felicitated top business houses such as Apollo Hospitals, Endurance Technologies, JK Group, SRF, Radico Khaitan and Bajaj Capital.

Family-owned firms have consistently displayed strong performance and growth, even during the acute challenging phase of the Covid-19 pandemic. This resilience reflects the fundamental strength and resourcefulness of these well-managed firms, which helped to nurture an ecosystem of wealth creation. Indeed, family businesses can be considered the bedrock of Indian capitalism.