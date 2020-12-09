Petrol, diesel prices unchanged across major cities for second straight day

Source: Reuters

Fuel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on December 9 for the second day in a row, with petrol and diesel at their highest costs since September 2018.

Prices of petrol and diesel were raised for six consecutive days till December 7, moving towards their highest levels since October 2018.

In Delhi, petrol is currently priced at Rs 83.71 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 73.87, according to Indian Oil Corporation's website.

According to a PTI report, the petrol price was hiked by Rs 2.65 per litre in 18 days, and the diesel rate by Rs 3.41.

Here are the current fuel prices in major Indian cities:

> Delhi: Petrol - Rs 83.71 per litre; Diesel - Rs 73.87 per litre

> Mumbai: Petrol - Rs 90.34 per litre; Diesel - Rs 80.51 per litre

> Chennai: Petrol - Rs 86.51 per litre; Diesel - Rs 79.21 per litre

> Kolkata: Petrol - Rs 85.19 per litre; Diesel - Rs 77.44 per litre

> Bengaluru: Petrol - Rs 86.51 per litre; Diesel - Rs 78.31 per litre

> Ahmedabad: Petrol - Rs 81.09 per litre; Diesel - Rs 79.53 per litre

Oil prices fell slightly on December 9, as positive news on COVID-19 vaccines helped capped losses due to a jump in US oil inventories.

Brent crude futures slipped 13 cents to $48.71 a barrel by 0151 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped or 0.3 percent, to $45.45, Reuters reported.