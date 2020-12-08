PlusFinancial Times
Fuel Price Hike: The highs and lows of petrol and diesel prices over the last one year

Prices of petrol and diesel have increased over the last six days ending December 7. Petrol prices in Mumbai have shot up above Rs 90 per litre and diesel above Rs 80 per litre. Find out how much you end up paying more in taxes, etc. and how prices have swayed over the last one year.

Chaitanya Mallapur
Dec 8, 2020 / 05:29 PM IST

Over the last six days to December 7, petrol prices have gone up on a daily basis, an increase of Rs 1.30 paise per litre on an average, across four metro cities --Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. Similarly, prices of diesel rose by Rs 1.45 paise per litre on an average over the same period across these four cities. 

Fuel prices are now at their highest levels since September 2018, short of their all-time high recorded in October 2018.  

Among the four metro cities, Mumbai has recorded the highest price for petrol of Rs 90.34 per litre as on December 7, followed by Chennai (Rs 86.51), Kolkata (Rs 85.19) and Delhi (Rs 83.71). 

Prices of petrol in Mumbai have peaked by 20 percent from its low of Rs 75.30 per litre recorded -- over the last one year -- on March 16, 2020. Prices had remained stable till March 31, 2020, following which the city reported a rise of Rs 1.01 paise per litre on April 1 (Rs 76.31). Likewise, Delhi too has reported an increase of 20 percent on December 7, from its low of Rs 69.75 on March 16, 2020 (over one year period), which had remained unchanged for 50 days until May 4. 


The case is similar for diesel, with prices falling in March as a result of lockdown due to the pandemic all over. The overall fuel consumption in the country had dipped by 46 percent in April this year, which seems to be picking up with the opening up of the economy. The price of crude oil had fallen to $19.90 per barrel in April 2020 which has now picked up to $48.52 per barrel as on December 7. 

Close

Here’s how much you end up paying in taxes and commission

Considering the retail price of petrol on December 1 in Delhi at Rs 82.34 per litre, 68 percent of this or Rs 55 are paid up as taxes, dealers commission and freight. Likewise, the retail cost of one litre diesel was Rs 72.42. Of this, Rs 45.34 or 63 percent was added as taxes, freight and commission. 
On the issue of rising fuel prices in the country, BJP parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy has called out the government saying this is “monumental exploitation” of the people. “The price ex-refinery of petrol is Rs. 30/litre. All kinds of taxes and Petrol pump commission add up the remainder Rs.60. In my view petrol must sell at max. Rs. 40 per litre,” he said in a tweet on December 7. 
Chaitanya Mallapur
TAGS: #fuel price rise #India's fuel prices
first published: Dec 8, 2020 05:29 pm

