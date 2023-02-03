English
    FM Nirmala Sitharaman Interview: Moving to old pension scheme is unwise

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman Interview: Moving from the New Pension Scheme (a defined contribution system) to the Old Pension Scheme (a defined benefit system) can bring more financial burden to states and the country. This, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, can be trouble for future generations.

    Moneycontrol PF Team
    February 03, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST
    Under NPS, employees have to make regular investments.

    Amid some states moving to old pension scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cautioned against the move, saying that states might be paying the current generation of pensioners by loading it onto the future generations. The minister was speaking to Rahul Joshi, Group Editor, Network18 Group in an exclusive interview.

    Recently, the Punjab government said it was considering reverting to the old pension scheme, or OPS, for its employees. If the proposal goes through, Punjab will be the third state to have reverted to the OPS after Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

    Even Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently said that the state was “not negative” about OPS.

    “We should look at a reasonable balance and what we are leaving for generations to come. Yes, you need to borrow for the economy to run, but unless we have a complete understanding of the fiscal health of the state, for not just today but future decades, the rush to a conclusion may not be good,” she said.