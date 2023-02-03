English
    FM Sitharaman on RBI rate hikes: With inflation falling, pressure on MPC to keep hiking rates now less

    The comments from FM come at a time when the RBI has hiked key rates by 225 bps since May last year

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Ahead of the monetary policy review slated next week, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 3 said with inflation falling on a sustainable basis, the pressure on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and monetary policy committee (MPC) to hike interest rates has now eased.

    “I expect since the fall in the inflation doesn’t seem to be just a momentary or a one-month affair, it should sustain itself in the process of coming down and therefore there shouldn’t be that much pressure on the central bank to keep the pace of increasing the rates but the MPC will take a call of course,” Sitharaman said in an exclusive interview to Network18.

    These comments from FM come at a time when the RBI has hiked key rates by 225 bps since May last year to fight persistently high inflation.

    Additionally, it is important to recall that the RBI wrote to the government in 2022 after it failed to keep the inflation within the 2-6 percent limit for three consecutive quarters. Under the rule, the MPC needs to keep inflation at a 4 percent target with an error margin of 2 percent on either side.