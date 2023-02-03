Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: FM breaks down the Budget 2023 proposals for you

February 03, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: Network18 Exclusive

Budget 2023 stood out for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s deft balancing act. While FM stuck to the path of fiscal prudence, she did put some money in the pocket of the middle class through tax cuts and gave a boost to infrastructure creation, a medium-term growth multiplier. However, several questions like macroeconomic stability concerns, fate of the old tax regime among others remain unanswered. Stay tuned to Moneycontrol and find out the answer to these questions at 2pm.