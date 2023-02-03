English
    February 03, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

    Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: FM breaks down the Budget 2023 proposals for you

    Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: FM will break down the Budget, throwing light on the future of taxation, the road map for India amid global gloom and the template for 2024

    Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget had the tough task of balancing many competing needs with inflation pinching the pockets of the middle class and small firms trying to wriggle out of pandemic blues. While the new tax regime has been made more attractive by raising rebate and tweaking slabs favourably, the capex momentum has been maintained, which will force private sector to follow suit.

    2023 ticks all the boxes but there are still several grey areas. The FM break down the complexities on Budget 2023 in an exclusive interview at 2 pm today.

      FM Nirmala Sitharaman breaks Budget 2023 down in an exclusive interview with Network18.
    February 03, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

      Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Arrives at Parliament, to Address BJP Lawmakers

    February 03, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

      Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: Network18 Exclusive  

      Budget 2023 stood out for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s deft balancing act. While FM stuck to the path of fiscal prudence, she did put some money in the pocket of the middle class through tax cuts and gave a boost to infrastructure creation, a medium-term growth multiplier. However, several questions like macroeconomic stability concerns, fate of the old tax regime among others remain unanswered. Stay tuned to Moneycontrol and find out the answer to these questions at 2pm.

    February 03, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

      Welcome to Moneycontrol live blog. Track this space to catch the live updates from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's exclusive interview to Network18.

