    Nirmala Sitharaman Exclusive: FM's take on capex, privatisation and her message to global investors

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman fields questions from Network18's editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi on Budget 2023 announcements and delivers a message that India remains a well-governed market.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Budget 2023 has been hailed as one that pushes for economic growth without compromising on fiscal prudence. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had a tough task of meeting expectations from a wide swathe of stakeholders who were keenly watching as she presented the last full Budget of Modi government's second term. The FM ticked nearly all major boxes as she announced a mega capex programme of Rs 10 lakh crore and boosting consumption by offering relief on the income tax front under the new regime. The Budget sent a signal that Modi government means business and is serious about improving the health of the economy. Cutting back on certain expenditure heads and utilising the space to increase allocation on capex shows intent of improving the quality of spending.

    Here are major takeaways from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's exclusive interview with Network18:

    Economic growth

    The numbers for growth mentioned are realistic despite global uncertainties. "I don't think any one economy is so immune that the global volatilities don't affect them."