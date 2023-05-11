Equity inflows crash 70% to Rs 6,480 crore in April, stay in positive zone for 26 straight months

BSE benchmark Sensex had risen 3.35 percent in April, while NSE headline index Nifty gained 4.06 percent during the month.

Inflows into open-ended equity mutual funds slumped 70 percent to Rs 6,480.29 crore in April over the previous month as investors took some profits off the table amid the rise in the equity markets, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Equity inflows have now remained in the positive zone for 26 straight months, starting with March 2021, AMFI data released on May 11 showed.

In March, net inflows into equity funds had jumped 31 percent to Rs 20,534.21 crore, a one-year high then. March equity inflows had stood at Rs 15,685.57 crore.

April equity inflows are lowest since November 2022, when the number had stood at around Rs 2,500 crore.

BSE benchmark Sensex had risen 3.35 percent in April 2023, while NSE headline index Nifty gained 4.06 percent during the month. The Sensex and NSE Nifty had inched lower in March.

In the equity fund category, highest inflows were seen in Small Cap Fund at Rs 2,182.44 crore, followed by Mid Cap Fund at Rs 1,790.98 crore.

Debt funds saw overall net inflows of Rs 1.07 trillion during April with categories such as Liquid Fund witnessing net buying to the tune of Rs 63,219.33 crore, followed by Money Market Fund at Rs 13,960.96 crore.

In March, debt funds had seen net outflows of Rs 56,884.13 crore mainly driven by selling in Liquid Fund and Money Market Fund.

Overall, net inflows into open-ended mutual funds came in at Rs 1.24 trillion during April largely driven by debt mutual funds.

Overall, the assets under management (AUM) of the Indian mutual fund industry zoomed past the Rs 41 trillion mark and stood at Rs 41.30 trillion at the end of April.

In March, investments via systematic investment plans (SIPs) topped the Rs 14,000 crore mark for the first time ever. The SIP contribution for March came in at Rs 14,276 crore compared with Rs 13,686 crore in February.

