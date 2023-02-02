English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Earning Rs 10 lakh per annum? Higher deductions will mean more savings under the old tax regime

    Budget 2023: An individual with a gross salary of Rs 10 lakh claiming Section 80C and other deductions of Rs 4.75 lakh will pay income tax of Rs 18,200 under the old tax regime.

    Moneycontrol PF Team
    February 02, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
    Nirmala Sitharaman with the Budget 2023

    Nirmala Sitharaman with the Budget 2023 "bahi khata". (Image: ANI/Twitter)

    Salaried individuals with income of Rs 10 lakh will be better off under the old tax regime despite the freshly-sweetened new tax regime in Budget 2023, provided they claim higher tax deductions.

    For instance, an individual with a gross salary of Rs 10 lakh claiming deductions of Rs 4.75 lakh will pay income tax of Rs 18,200 under the old tax regime, but this will go up to Rs 54,600 under the new tax regime. "Your savings, or your post-tax salary, therefore, will be higher by Rs 36,400," says Tivesh Shah, Founder, Tru-Worth Finsultants.

    10l revised

    Also Read: New versus old income tax regime — which one should you go for?