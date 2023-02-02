English
    Budget 2023: How would Budget changes affect those earning Rs 15 lakh?

    Union Budget 2023-24: Despite Budget 2023's tax sops to the new income tax regime, the choice is not as straightforward. But a back-of-the-envelope calculation shows that Rs 15 lakh income, coupled with Rs 3.75 lakh deduction, is a break-even point

    Khyati Dharamsi
    February 02, 2023 / 12:06 AM IST
    The new income tax regime vs old regime: a comparison

    Wondering whether the changes offered under the Union Budget 2023 benefit you at all? If you are earning Rs 15 lakh per annum, then there is no difference if your tax deductions are Rs 3.75 lakh, despite the proposed new tax regime offering a lower tax rate and eradicating the 25% tax slab.

    So, the new tax regime offers a lower taxation rate, but the old tax regime offers the benefit of reducing overall taxes with the help of deductions and exemptions even with a 10% tax rate differential.

    The person earning Rs 15 lakh would fall under the 30% tax bracket under the old tax regime. A significant change is seen under the new tax regime pre-Budget 2023 as the tax category for those earning Rs 15 lakh would have been 25%.

    However, as per the proposed new tax regime announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2023, the tax rate for those earning upto Rs 15 lakh would be 20% and those earning above Rs 15 lakh would be 30%.