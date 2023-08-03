Don't make these five credit card mistakes or you'll be in debt forever

How credit card debt can strain your finances

Credit card debt can be a significant financial burden, and it's easy to make mistakes when trying to manage it. These mistakes can lead to increased debt, higher interest rates, and damage your credit score.

Here are five common mistakes to avoid when dealing with credit card debt, along with some additional tips to help you manage your debt more effectively.

1. Making only minimum payments

One of the most common mistakes people make when dealing with credit card debt is making only the minimum payments. While this might seem like a good way to keep your debt under control, it can actually lead to more debt in the long run.

This is because the minimum payment often only covers the interest on the debt, leaving the principal balance largely untouched. Over time, this can lead to a cycle of debt that is difficult to break free from. Instead, try to pay more than the minimum payment - and ideally, the entire amount due - each month to reduce your overall debt more quickly.

2. Missing payments

Missing credit card payments can have serious consequences. Not only will you incur late fees, but your interest rate may also increase, and your credit score may be negatively impacted. If you're struggling to make your payments, it's important to contact your credit card company as soon as possible. They may be able to work with you to create a payment plan that fits your budget.

3. Continuing to spend using your credit card

When you're already in debt, it can be tempting to continue using your credit card for purchases. However, this will only add to your debt and make it harder to pay off. If you're struggling with credit card debt, it's important to stop using your credit card and focus on paying off what you owe.

4. Ignoring monitoring your credit card statements

It's important to review your statements regularly to keep track of your spending, spot any errors, and stay informed about your interest rates and fees. Regularly reviewing your statements can also help you stay motivated to pay off your debt.

5. Not seeking help when needed

Many people feel embarrassed or overwhelmed by their credit card debt and avoid seeking help. However, there are many resources available to help you manage your debt, including credit counsellors. If you're struggling with credit card debt, don't hesitate to seek help.

Here are some additional tips to ensure your credit card debt is in check:

Create a budget: This will help you track your income and expenses so that you can see where your money is going. Once you know where your money is going, you can make adjustments to your spending to free up more money to pay off your debt.

Pay off your debt from smallest to largest: This can be a helpful way to stay motivated when paying off your debt. As you pay off each debt, you'll free up more money to pay off the next one, and you'll start to see progress more quickly.

Seek professional help: If you're struggling to manage your credit card debt on your own, consider seeking professional help from a credit counsellor. These professionals can help you create a plan to pay off your debt and can provide support and guidance along the way.

Why it matters

Avoiding these common mistakes can help you manage your credit card debt more effectively and potentially save you a significant amount of money in the long run. It can also help protect your credit score, which can impact your ability to get loans or even get a job in the future. Remember, it's never too late to start making better financial decisions.