    40 percent rise in 3 months: Can China-focused funds sustain the rally?

    Covid-zero policy and rising interest rates in the US led to a loss of appetite for Chinese stocks. But a recent reversal in its Covid policy and possibly peak infection rates have brought about rejuvenation in China.

    Abhinav Kaul
    January 30, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
    The arrival of the Omicron variant in China caused its economy to slow during most of 2022.

    Driven by a quick rebound in economic activity and an expected sustained growth momentum in upcoming months, China-focussed funds in India have gained up to 40 percent in the past three months.

    However, this has come against the backdrop of a 30-40 percent yearly fall in these funds’ net asset value (NAV) from January 2022 till the end of October.

    There are four funds in India specifically focusing on China. These are Axis Greater China Equity Fund of Fund, Edelweiss Greater China Equity Offshore, Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) and Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES.

    The recent turnaround has been dramatic. On a one-year basis, Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF has been the worst performer with a fall of 16 percent, till January 20, 2023. But it has been the best performer on the last three-month basis (up 44 percent), as per data available with Value Research.