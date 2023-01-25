Beyond Nifty 500: A fund manager’s favourite hunting ground for multibagger stocks

1/20 Most fund managers pick stocks among the largest 500 companies. More so, in 2018, the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India, standardised the definition of what constitutes a largecap, a midcap and a smallcap stock. Although fund managers limit their stock picking to the top 500 companies due to liquidity comfort, they occasionally venture beyond the boundary in their hunt for multibagger stocks. As per the ACEMF data, only 4% or Rs 69,298 crore of the active equity AUM has been invested stocks beyond the Nifty 500 league as of December 2022. These are mainly smallcap and microcap stocks and, mostly under researched. Fund managers apply various parameters to choose the stocks that have the potential to outperform over the long term. Here are most popular stocks beyond Nifty 500 among the actively managed equity oriented mutual fund schemes (541 schemes except arbitrage funds). Data as of December 2022. Source: ACEMF and Niftyindices.com.

2/20 Global Health

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 11,922 crore (Recently listed)

Number of active funds that held the stock: 40

Sample of funds that held the stock: SBI Healthcare Opp, Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap and PGIM India Small Cap Fund

3/20 Rolex Rings

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 4,738 crore

Number of active funds that held the stock: 38

Sample of funds that held the stock: ICICI Pru Smallcap, Invesco India Infrastructure and Kotak Infra & Eco Reform

4/20 Bikaji Foods International

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 10,623 crore (Recently listed)

Number of active funds that held the stock: 35

Sample of funds that held the stock: Quant Focused, Quant ESG Equity and Tata India Consumer

5/20 NMDC

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 36,471 crore

Number of active funds that held the stock: 34

Sample of funds that held the stock: ICICI Pru Commodities, DSP Natural Res & New Energy and Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield

6/20 DCB Bank

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 3,848 crore

Number of active funds that held the stock: 33

Sample of funds that held the stock: Tata Small Cap, Taurus Banking & Fin Serv and LIC MF Banking & Financial Services

7/20 Craftsman Automation

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 6,943 crore

Number of active funds that held the stock: 31

Sample of funds that held the stock: Invesco India Smallcap, Aditya Birla SL Multi-Cap and LIC MF Tax Plan

8/20 Equitas Holdings

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 4,281 crore

Number of active funds that held the stock: 30

Sample of funds that held the stock: SBI Multi Asset Allocation, Franklin India Smaller Cos and Invesco India Financial Services

9/20 VRL Logistics

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 4,885 crore

Number of active funds that held the stock: 29

Sample of funds that held the stock: Quant Infrastructure, IDFC Transportation and Logistics and HSBC Infrastructure

10/20 KFin Technologies

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 5,663 crore (Recently listed)

Number of active funds that held the stock: 27

Sample of funds that held the stock: Motilal Oswal Equity Hybrid,

Sundaram Equity Savings and Nippon India Banking & Financial Services

11/20 NMDC Steel

Latest M-CAP (Full): NA (Yet to be listed)

Number of active funds that held the stock: 27

Sample of funds that held the stock: DSP Natural Res & New Energy, ICICI Pru Commodities and Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield

12/20 BEML Land Assets

Latest M-CAP (Full): NA (Yet to be listed)

Number of active funds that held the stock: 26

Sample of funds that held the stock: IDBI Dividend Yield, Sundaram Focused and Aditya Birla SL Small Cap

13/20 Gateway Distriparks

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 3,317 crore

Number of active funds that held the stock: 26

Sample of funds that held the stock: ICICI Pru Smallcap, Franklin Build India and IDFC Transportation and Logistics

14/20 Kirloskar Oil Engines

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 4,544 crore

Number of active funds that held the stock: 26

Sample of funds that held the stock: Franklin India Opportunities, Franklin Build India and Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana

15/20 Archean Chemical Industries

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 7,667 crore (Recently listed)

Number of active funds that held the stock: 25

Sample of funds that held the stock: SBI Magnum Comma, Quant Small Cap and Motilal Oswal Multi Asset

16/20 Prudent Corporate Advisory Services

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 4,112 crore

Number of active funds that held the stock: 25

Sample of funds that held the stock: HSBC Tax Saver Equity, UTI Banking and Financial Services and Sundaram Small Cap

17/20 Aarti Pharmalabs

Latest M-CAP (Full): NA (Yet to be listed)

Number of active funds that held the stock: 24

Sample of funds that held the stock: Aditya Birla SL Midcap, IDBI Midcap and HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities

18/20 Kaynes Technology India

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 4,561 crore (Recently listed)

Number of active funds that held the stock: 24

Sample of funds that held the stock: Nippon India Power & Infra,

WOC Mid Cap and Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Unnati Yojana

19/20 Greenply Industries

Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,741 crore

Number of active funds that held the stock: 23

Sample of funds that held the stock: Tata Small Cap, IDFC Multi Cap and Tata Young Citizen Fund