    Beyond Nifty 500: A fund manager’s favourite hunting ground for multibagger stocks

    Shares of companies ranked below 500 are mostly under-researched and smallcap and microcap stocks. The lack of liquidity is more than made up by exceptional returns if the fund manager can correctly identify potential winners. Here are the most favourite holdings among active mutual fund managers

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    January 25, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST
    Most fund managers pick stocks among the largest 500 companies. More so, in 2018, the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India standardised the definition of what constitutes a large-cap, a mid-cap and a small-cap stock. Although fund managers limit their stock picking to the top 500 companies due to liquidity comfort, they occasionally venture beyond the boundary in their hunt for multi-bagger stocks. As per the ACEMF data, only 4% or Rs 69,298 crore of the active equity AUM has been invested in the beyond Nifty 500 stocks as of December 2022. These are mainly smallcap and microcap stocks and, mostly under researched. Fund managers apply various parameter to choose the stocks that have the potential to outperform over the long term. Here are most popular beyond Nifty 500 stocks among the actively managed equity oriented mutual fund schemes (541 schemes except arbitrage funds). Data as of December 2022. Source: ACEMF and Niftyindices.com.
    1/20
    2/20
    Global Health
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 11,922 crore (Recently listed)
    Number of active funds that held the stock: 40
    Sample of funds that held the stock: SBI Healthcare Opp, Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap and PGIM India Small Cap Fund
    3/20
    Rolex Rings
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 4,738 crore
    Number of active funds that held the stock: 38
    Sample of funds that held the stock: ICICI Pru Smallcap, Invesco India Infrastructure and Kotak Infra & Eco Reform
    4/20
    Bikaji Foods International
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 10,623 crore (Recently listed)
    Number of active funds that held the stock: 35
    Sample of funds that held the stock: Quant Focused, Quant ESG Equity and Tata India Consumer
    5/20
    NMDC
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 36,471 crore
    Number of active funds that held the stock: 34
    Sample of funds that held the stock: ICICI Pru Commodities, DSP Natural Res & New Energy and Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield
    6/20
    DCB Bank
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 3,848 crore
    Number of active funds that held the stock: 33
    Sample of funds that held the stock: Tata Small Cap, Taurus Banking & Fin Serv and LIC MF Banking & Financial Services
    7/20
    Craftsman Automation
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 6,943 crore
    Number of active funds that held the stock: 31
    Sample of funds that held the stock: Invesco India Smallcap, Aditya Birla SL Multi-Cap and LIC MF Tax Plan
    8/20
    Equitas Holdings
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 4,281 crore
    Number of active funds that held the stock: 30
    Sample of funds that held the stock: SBI Multi Asset Allocation, Franklin India Smaller Cos and Invesco India Financial Services
    9/20
    VRL Logistics
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 4,885 crore
    Number of active funds that held the stock: 29
    Sample of funds that held the stock: Quant Infrastructure, IDFC Transportation and Logistics and HSBC Infrastructure
    10/20
    KFin Technologies
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 5,663 crore (Recently listed)
    Number of active funds that held the stock: 27
    Sample of funds that held the stock: Motilal Oswal Equity Hybrid,
    Sundaram Equity Savings and Nippon India Banking & Financial Services
    11/20
    NMDC Steel
    Latest M-CAP (Full): NA (Yet to be listed)
    Number of active funds that held the stock: 27
    Sample of funds that held the stock: DSP Natural Res & New Energy, ICICI Pru Commodities and Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield
    12/20
    BEML Land Assets
    Latest M-CAP (Full): NA (Yet to be listed)
    Number of active funds that held the stock: 26
    Sample of funds that held the stock: IDBI Dividend Yield, Sundaram Focused and Aditya Birla SL Small Cap
    13/20
    Gateway Distriparks
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 3,317 crore
    Number of active funds that held the stock: 26
    Sample of funds that held the stock: ICICI Pru Smallcap, Franklin Build India and IDFC Transportation and Logistics
    14/20
    Kirloskar Oil Engines
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 4,544 crore
    Number of active funds that held the stock: 26
    Sample of funds that held the stock: Franklin India Opportunities, Franklin Build India and Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana
    15/20
    Archean Chemical Industries
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 7,667 crore (Recently listed)
    Number of active funds that held the stock: 25
    Sample of funds that held the stock: SBI Magnum Comma, Quant Small Cap and Motilal Oswal Multi Asset
    16/20
    Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 4,112 crore
    Number of active funds that held the stock: 25
    Sample of funds that held the stock: HSBC Tax Saver Equity, UTI Banking and Financial Services and Sundaram Small Cap
    17/20
    Aarti Pharmalabs
    Latest M-CAP (Full): NA (Yet to be listed)
    Number of active funds that held the stock: 24
    Sample of funds that held the stock: Aditya Birla SL Midcap, IDBI Midcap and HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities
    18/20
    Kaynes Technology India
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 4,561 crore (Recently listed)
    Number of active funds that held the stock: 24
    Sample of funds that held the stock: Nippon India Power & Infra,
    WOC Mid Cap and Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Unnati Yojana
    19/20
    Greenply Industries
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,741 crore
    Number of active funds that held the stock: 23
    Sample of funds that held the stock: Tata Small Cap, IDFC Multi Cap and Tata Young Citizen Fund
    20/20
    Harsha Engineers International
    Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 3,598 crore
    Number of active funds that held the stock: 23
    Sample of funds that held the stock: SBI Multi Asset Allocation,
    WOC Mid Cap and Bank of India Small Cap