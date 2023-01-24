personal-finance

Will bounce back in Chinese funds sustain?

After a series of blows including regulatory rough weather, anti-government protests, Covid-19 wave and lockdowns, the Chinese equity markets have done well over last three months. The bounce back in Chinese stocks, on the expectations of the growth of the economy, has led to improvement in sentiment. International schemes investing in Chinese equities topped the performance charts, and have given 31 percent to 44 percent returns, in three months ended 20 January 2023, as per Value Research.

Going forward, stability in regulatory environment, supportive monetary policies and impact of expected slowdown in many parts of the world will decide the fate of exports-driven Chinese economy.