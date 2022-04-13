Nykaa's Falguni Nayar wins EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Founder and CEO of Nykaa, Falguni Nayar has been named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 and she will now represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) on June 9, 2022, the consulting firm said in a statement.

Nayar, who has won many accolades, since Nykaa's listing on the exchanges, recently was also announced as the wealthiest new entrant in the Hurun Global Rich List 2022. In 2019, she was the recipient of the EY Entrepreneur of The Year Award in the Start-up category.

Along with Nayar, many other eminent business personalities were honoured at the EY Entrepreneur Awards 2021, held on April 13.

Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Labour & Employment and Environment, Forest & Climate Change graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest and addressed the audience. Dr Bhagwat K Karad, Minister of State for Finance was the Guest of Honour.

Among other winners were A M Naik, Group Chairman, Larsen & Toubro, who was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Naik joined the L&T in 1965 and grew within the ranks to become the Chairman and Managing Director in 2003. He has been instrumental in transforming the engineering services company into one of India’s foremost conglomerates spanning engineering and construction, energy, finance and IT.

Awards were also announced for nine other categories with the winners representing both mature industries and young entrepreneurs from startups including unicorns.

Here's the full list of winners:

Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, FSN E-commerce (Nykaa)

A. M. Naik, Group Chairman, Larsen & Toubro

Category Winners

Start-up: Vidit Aatrey, Co-founder & CEO and Sanjeev Barnwal, Co-founder & CTO, Fashnear Technology (Meesho)

Business Transformation: Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare

Manufacturing: Sunil Vachani, Founder and Executive Chairman, Dixon Technologies

Services: Sahil Barua, Co-founder and CEO, Delhivery

Consumer Products & Retail: Shiv Kishan Agarwal, Chairman; and Manohar Lal Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director respectively, Haldiram Group

Life Sciences & Healthcare: Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and CEO, Laurus Labs

Financial Services: Harshil Mathur, Co-founder and CEO; and Shashank Kumar, Co-founder and CTO, Razorpay

Technology, Media and Telecom: Girish Mathrubootham, Co-founder and CEO, Freshworks

Vivek Vikram Singh, Managing Director and Group CEO, Sona Comstar





