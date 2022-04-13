English
    Nykaa's Falguni Nayar wins EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award

    In 2019, she was the recipient of EY Entrepreneur of The Year Award in the Start-up category.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 13, 2022 / 09:04 PM IST

    Founder and CEO of Nykaa, Falguni Nayar has been named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 and she will now represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) on June 9, 2022, the consulting firm said in a statement.

    Nayar, who has won many accolades, since Nykaa's listing on the exchanges, recently was also announced as the wealthiest new entrant in the Hurun Global Rich List 2022.  In 2019, she was the recipient of the EY Entrepreneur of The Year Award in the Start-up category.

    Along with Nayar, many other eminent business personalities were honoured at the EY Entrepreneur Awards 2021, held on April 13.

    Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Labour & Employment and Environment, Forest & Climate Change graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest and addressed the audience. Dr Bhagwat K Karad, Minister of State for Finance was the Guest of Honour.

    Among other winners were A M Naik, Group Chairman, Larsen & Toubro, who was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Naik joined the L&T in 1965 and grew within the ranks to become the Chairman and Managing Director in 2003. He has been instrumental in transforming the engineering services company into one of India’s foremost conglomerates spanning engineering and construction, energy, finance and IT.

    Awards were also announced for nine other categories with the winners representing both mature industries and young entrepreneurs from startups including unicorns.

    Here's the full list of winners: 

    EY Entrepreneur of the Year™ 2021

    Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, FSN E-commerce (Nykaa)

    Lifetime Achievement
    A. M. Naik, Group Chairman, Larsen & Toubro

    Category Winners

    Start-up: Vidit Aatrey, Co-founder & CEO and Sanjeev Barnwal, Co-founder & CTO, Fashnear Technology (Meesho)

    Business Transformation: Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare

    Manufacturing: Sunil Vachani, Founder and Executive Chairman, Dixon Technologies

    Services: Sahil Barua, Co-founder and CEO, Delhivery

    Consumer Products & Retail: Shiv Kishan Agarwal, Chairman; and Manohar Lal Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director respectively, Haldiram Group

    Life Sciences & Healthcare: Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and CEO, Laurus Labs

    Financial Services: Harshil Mathur, Co-founder and CEO; and Shashank Kumar, Co-founder and CTO, Razorpay

    Technology, Media and Telecom: Girish Mathrubootham, Co-founder and CEO, Freshworks

    Entrepreneurial CEO: Vivek Vikram Singh, Managing Director and Group CEO, Sona Comstar



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Entrepreneur Award #Falguni Nayar #Nykaa
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 09:04 pm
