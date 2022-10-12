English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    NSDL acquires 5.6% stake in ONDC

    National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) invested an amount of Rs 10 crore in ONDC under the private placement route, the depository said in a statement.

    PTI
    October 12, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST
    Jay Prakash of Aashirvad store in Domlur, Bengaluru. Photo: SellerApp

    Jay Prakash of Aashirvad store in Domlur, Bengaluru. Photo: SellerApp

    Leading depository NSDL on Wednesday said it has acquired a 5.6 per cent stake in the Union government's Open Network for Digital Commerce for Rs 10 crore. National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) invested an amount of Rs 10 crore in ONDC under the private placement route, the depository said in a statement.

    "This strategic deal will further strengthen the digital ecosystem to take digital e-commerce to the people of India," Padmaja Chunduru, MD and CEO at NSDL, said. ONDC is an initiative of the Commerce Ministry to create an open public digital infrastructure, while NSDL has played a key role in transforming the Indian securities market by facilitating, holding and transfer of securities in dematerialised form.

    NSDL demat account holders are serviced through the Depository Participants from 58,000 service centres. Its investors are present in 99 per cent of pincodes in India and are spread across 189 countries. "We are glad to have NSDL as a stakeholder which would be of strategic benefit considering their experience in reach and technology," T Koshy, MD and CEO at ONDC said.

    Last month, state-owned Bank of India acquired over 5.5 per cent stake in ONDC for Rs 10 crore, Apart from Bank of India, a number of other banks too had picked up stakes in ONDC. ONDC is aimed at promoting open networks for all aspects of the exchange of goods and services over digital or electronic networks in the country. The framework is expected to make e-commerce more inclusive and accessible to consumers and sellers. ONDC is aimed at promoting open networks for all aspects of the exchange of goods and services over digital or electronic networks in the country.
    PTI
    Tags: #depository #NSDL #ONDC #stake
    first published: Oct 12, 2022 03:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.