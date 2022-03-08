English
    Norway wealth fund puts India's Adani Ports, other companies on watch list

    Norway's sovereign fund, which invests the state's revenues from oil and gas production for future generations, follows an ethical mandate set by parliament.

    Reuters
    March 08, 2022 / 06:49 AM IST
     
     
    Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund put India's Adani Ports under observation, for possible exclusion from its investments, for the company's involvement in building a port terminal in military-ruled Myanmar, it said in a statement.

    The fund also put several other companies under observation.


    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd was not immediately available for comment outside of normal business hours.

    Reuters
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 06:49 am
