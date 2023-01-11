NCLAT admits Google appeal against Playstore order, hearing in April

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on January 11 admitted Google’s appeal against the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) order that fined the tech giant Rs 936.44 crore for abusing its dominant position with regard to Play Store policies.

Fixing April 17 as the next date of hearing, NCLAT asked Google to pay 10 percent of the penalty as an interim measure.

The anti-trust watchdog had not only fined Google Rs 936.44 crore on October 25 but also directed the company to cease and desist from unfair business practices.

Google should not restrict app developers from using any third-party billing or payment processing services either for in-app purchases or for purchasing apps, CCI had said. "The Commission hereby directs Google to cease and desist from indulging in anti-competitive practices," the CCI said in a statement.

This was the second time that the competition watchdog slapped penalty on Google in that month. On October 20, CCI fined Google Rs 1,337.76 crore for abusing its dominant position in a number of areas within the Android mobile ecosystem.

Google challenged the fine in the Supreme Court, which on January 11 said it would hear the tech giant on January 16.

Google had described the order as a "major setback for Indian consumers and businesses" and that it would analyse the order to determine its next course of action.

In a probe conducted by the CCI, Google was found abusing its commanding position in the local smartphone market. The investigation found that "Google has perpetuated its dominant position in the online search market resulting in denial of market access for competing search apps in contravention of Section 4(2)(c) of the Act. Google has leveraged its dominant position in Play Store to protect its dominant position in online general search in contravention of Section 4(2)(e) of the Act".