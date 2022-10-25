English
    CCI imposes Rs 936.44 crore fine on Google for abusing its dominance on Play Store policies

    This penalty comes on the heels of CCI imposing a fine of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android Mobile device ecosystem on October 20.

    Vikas SN
    October 25, 2022 / 06:06 PM IST
    Representative image.

    The Competition Commission of India (CCI) fined Google Rs 936.44 crore on October 25 for abusing its dominant position with regard to its Play Store policies, in addition to issuing a cease-and-desist order, marking the second such penalty in as many weeks by the country's competition watchdog.

    It also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

    On October 20, the CCI penalised the tech giant Rs 1,337.76 crore for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android Mobile device ecosystem. At the time, Google had stated that this decision is a "major setback for Indian consumers and businesses" and they will review the decision to evaluate the next steps. It is yet to respond to CCI's latest penalty.

    The CCI had in November 2020 directed a probe into the issue of mandatory use of Google Play Store’s payment system for paid apps & in-app purchases. The commission had then said it is of prima facie view that such a policy is unfair as it restricts the ability of app developers to select a payment processing system of their choice.

    Apart from Android and Google Play, the CCI has also opened similar antitrust investigations against Google over its alleged dominance in smart TV business, and news aggregation among others.
    Vikas SN
    Tags: #Google #Google Play
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 05:30 pm
