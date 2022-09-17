National Logistics Policy | A look into Service Improvement Group and their roles

Representative image

The National Logistics Policy, which was announced on September 17, will set up a Network Planning Group (NPG) and a Service Improvement Group (SIG) to improve coordination across ministries and between the central and state government.

As part of the policy, the NPG will be made up of planning heads from the Ministry of Railway, Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Ministry of Power& Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Department of Telecommunications.

The SIG will include members of the NPG and members from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA), Department of Revenue (CBIC and GSTN), Department of Commerce, DPIIT and any other co-opted member.

The SIG will advise the government on changes to be made in existing laws and processes in order to improve cargo movement in the country.

The committee will also come up with solutions to unresolved user issues and create a plan of action to formalize the unorganized cargo segment in the logistics industry.

SIG will also submit reports and recommendations suggesting areas of intervention to concerned line ministries.

The body will also work with state governments to improve the ease of cargo movements in states. The SIG will also carry out the annual Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) performance index of states and union territories in India and will help state governments improve their performance.

SIG will work closely with the State Logistics Coordination Committee / Cell and prepare a comprehensive annual State Engagement Report covering the above-mentioned aspects.