nasscom appoints Cognizant India MD Rajesh Nambiar as Chairperson

Rajesh Nambiar had initially been appointed as Vice-Chair for 2023-24 in April.

Tech industry body nasscom has appointed Cognizant India’s Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Nambiar as its Chairperson. Nambiar, who was the vice-chair, takes over former Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari.

On the other hand, Maheshwari, who had been appointed to the role in April this year for 2023-24, will be relocating to Dubai as part of his new role as Honeywell’s High Growth Region President And CEO. He exited Microsoft India in August, and takes over his new role from September 4.

Read: Former Microsoft honcho Anant Maheshwari joins Honeywell, to lead high growth region

Nambiar will work with nasscom president Debjani Ghosh and the executive council, the industry body said in a statement.

nasscom often interfaces with the government, and a release said that the core priorities of Ghosh and Nambiar will be to work on “accelerating the adoption and widespread impact of cutting-edge emerging and deep technologies, enhancing India’s talent capabilities aligned with evolving job roles and tech acceleration, focusing on integrated industry solutions for scale efficiencies” and more.

Nambiar said in a statement, “The technology-led transformation in this techade offers a lifetime chance to rethink, reengineer and reimagine technology for global impact. As enterprises accelerate their journey towards digitalization, they will evolve into adaptive entities capable of absorbing volatility and building sustainable growth models with diversity and inclusion as a cornerstone," he said.

"I am honored and humbled to support the nasscom Executive Council as its Chairperson and look forward to working with all its stakeholders to continue to strengthen India’s leadership as the most trusted tech partner for the world," he added.