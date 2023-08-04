Former Microsoft honcho Anant Maheshwari joins Honeywell, to lead high growth region

Anant Maheshwari will take over the post on September 4.

Former Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari has been appointed as president and CEO of Honeywell’s high-growth region portfolio, the company announced on August 4. With this, Honeywell said Maheshwari will lead business growth in China, India, Southeast Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Maheshwari has previously worked at Honeywell from 2004 to 2016, during which time he exited as India president of Honeywell to take on the role of Microsoft’s India president. It was announced in July that Maheshwari was leaving Microsoft, and former Amazon Web Services India president Puneet Chandok takes on the role of corporate vice president of Microsoft India and South Asia from September 1.

Maheshwari will take on his new role on September 4. He will report to Honeywell CEO Vimal Kapur, and will be located in Dubai.

He succeeds Ben Driggs in the role, who Honeywell said will be taking another leadership role in the company.

“Anant’s experience over the last two decades proves that he has an ability to deliver impactful results for a diverse set of industries. He is the right person to continue to deliver our local-to-local presence and expand Honeywell’s business in controls and automation, software and digitalization, and sustainability,” Kapur said in a statement.