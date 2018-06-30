App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2018 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India’s top 20 distributors manage 24% of total AUM

AMFI data shows that these distributors managed close to Rs 5 lakh crore as on March 2018

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

The total assets under management of mutual fund industry is managed by top 20 mutual fund distributors.

According to the data on the Association of Mutual Funds in India, top 20 distributors managed 24 percent assets of the 43-player Mutual Fund industry’s AUM as on March 2018.

AMFI data shows that these distributors managed close to Rs 5 lakh crore as on March 2018.

In FY 2016-17, the top distributors managed AUM of Rs 3.94 lakh crore.

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

“Last year, market had rallied which got robust flows to the mutual fund industry. This helped distributors make handsome commissions,” said a Mumbai-based mutual fund distributor.

During the last financial year, the gross commissions paid to the top 20 mutual fund distributors went up 78 percent, from Rs 2,971 crore in FY16-17 to Rs 5,279 crore in FY17-18.

Similarly, the assets under management of the mutual fund industry during last financial year rose 22 percent in FY 2017-18, from Rs.17.55 lakh crore as on March 2017 to Rs 21.36 lakh crore in March 2018.

Moolah Makers

Of the top 20 distributors, NJ India remained the largest mutual fund distributor, garnering a whopping Rs 787 at the end of financial year March 2018.

NJ India had collected Rs 443 crore in FY 2016-17 to Rs.787 crore in FY 2016-17.

Simultaneously, it’s assets under advisory increased by Rs 19,198 crore to touch Rs 50,157 crore, during the review period.

The second largest distributor was HDFC Bank, which earned Rs 641 crore, followed by SBI Bank at Rs 558 crore and Axis Bank at Rs 538 crore.

Among distributors who registered highest growth in commission earnings in percentage terms were Anand Rathi, HDFC Securities and SBI Bank.

AMFI_Himdari

Other stories during the week:

L&T Mutual Fund CEO Kailash Kulkarni puts in his papers

MFs cut trail commissions after SEBI reduces total expense ratio for investors

Sundaram AMC appoints CEO Sunil Subramaniam as MD

Principal Mutual Fund revises benchmark index for 3 schemes

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund to alter exit load structure for 5 equity schemes
First Published on Jun 30, 2018 01:56 pm

tags #Business #MF News #NJ Invest

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.