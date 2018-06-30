India’s top 20 distributors manage 24% of total AUM

The total assets under management of mutual fund industry is managed by top 20 mutual fund distributors.

According to the data on the Association of Mutual Funds in India, top 20 distributors managed 24 percent assets of the 43-player Mutual Fund industry’s AUM as on March 2018.

AMFI data shows that these distributors managed close to Rs 5 lakh crore as on March 2018.

In FY 2016-17, the top distributors managed AUM of Rs 3.94 lakh crore.

“Last year, market had rallied which got robust flows to the mutual fund industry. This helped distributors make handsome commissions,” said a Mumbai-based mutual fund distributor.

During the last financial year, the gross commissions paid to the top 20 mutual fund distributors went up 78 percent, from Rs 2,971 crore in FY16-17 to Rs 5,279 crore in FY17-18.

Similarly, the assets under management of the mutual fund industry during last financial year rose 22 percent in FY 2017-18, from Rs.17.55 lakh crore as on March 2017 to Rs 21.36 lakh crore in March 2018.

Moolah Makers

Of the top 20 distributors, NJ India remained the largest mutual fund distributor, garnering a whopping Rs 787 at the end of financial year March 2018.

NJ India had collected Rs 443 crore in FY 2016-17 to Rs.787 crore in FY 2016-17.

Simultaneously, it’s assets under advisory increased by Rs 19,198 crore to touch Rs 50,157 crore, during the review period.

The second largest distributor was HDFC Bank, which earned Rs 641 crore, followed by SBI Bank at Rs 558 crore and Axis Bank at Rs 538 crore.

Among distributors who registered highest growth in commission earnings in percentage terms were Anand Rathi, HDFC Securities and SBI Bank.

