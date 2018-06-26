Sundaram AMC appoints CEO Sunil Subramaniam as MD

Sunil Subramaniam, Chief Executive Officer at Sundaram Asset Management Company, has been appointed as the Managing Director of the company, effective June 26.

Going forward, Subramaniam will be the MD and CEO of the fund house, it said in a statement. He succeeds Harsha Viji, who was the managing director earlier.

Subramaniam, 57, is also on the board of directors of Sundaram Asset Management Singapore. He joined Sundaram Asset Management Company in September 2005.

In his tenure spanning over twelve and a half years, Subramaniam has handled various roles like Vice President (Retail Distribution), Executive Director (Sales and Marketing), Director (Sales and Global Operations), Deputy CEO, and most recently, CEO.