Mirae Asset Mutual Fund to alter exit load structure for 5 equity schemes

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund will revise the exit load structure of five equity schemes with effect from July 16, the fund house said in an addendum.

The schemes referred to are Mirae Asset India Equity Fund, Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund, Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund, Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund, and Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity Fund.

The fund house will levy a 1 percent exit load on redemption of units above 15 percent within one year from the date of allotment.

Currently, these schemes charge a 1 percent exit load for redeeming units within one year from the allotment date.

All other features of the schemes will remain unchanged.