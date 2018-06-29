Principal Mutual Fund revises benchmark index for 3 schemes

The performance of Principal Tax Savings Fund will be benchmarked against Nifty 500 Index.
Principal Mutual Fund has revised the benchmark indices of three schemes, with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.The revision in the schemes are as follows:
|SCHEME NAME
|REVISED BENCHMARK
|PREVIOUS BENCHMARK
|Principal Tax Savings Fund
|Nifty 500 Index
|S&P BSE 200 Index
|Principal Personal Tax Saver Fund
|Nifty 500 Index
|S&P BSE 100 Index
|Principal Arbitrage Fund
|Nifty 50 Arbitrage Index
|CRISIL Liquid Fund Index
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 12:39 pm