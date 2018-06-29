Principal Mutual Fund revises benchmark index for 3 schemes

Principal Mutual Fund has revised the benchmark indices of three schemes, with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.

SCHEME NAME REVISED BENCHMARK PREVIOUS BENCHMARK Principal Tax Savings Fund Nifty 500 Index S&P BSE 200 Index Principal Personal Tax Saver Fund Nifty 500 Index S&P BSE 100 Index Principal Arbitrage Fund Nifty 50 Arbitrage Index CRISIL Liquid Fund Index

The revision in the schemes are as follows:All other features of the schemes remain unchanged.