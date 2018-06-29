App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Principal Mutual Fund revises benchmark index for 3 schemes

The performance of Principal Tax Savings Fund will be benchmarked against Nifty 500 Index.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Principal Mutual Fund has revised the benchmark indices of three schemes, with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.

The revision in the schemes are as follows:
SCHEME NAME REVISED BENCHMARK PREVIOUS BENCHMARK
Principal Tax Savings Fund Nifty 500 Index S&P BSE 200 Index
Principal Personal Tax Saver Fund Nifty 500 Index S&P BSE 100 Index
Principal Arbitrage Fund Nifty 50 Arbitrage Index CRISIL Liquid Fund Index
All other features of the schemes remain unchanged.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 12:39 pm

tags #Business #MF News #Principal Mutual Fund

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.