Morning Stars | Would love to have breakfast with Amitabh Bachchan, he defies every definition of product life cycle: Ajay Kapur of Vedanta

Ajay Kapur's day starts with a long walk which he uses for reflection, meditation and prayer.

Note to readers: Morning Stars is a series of interviews with achievers across fields about their morning routine and how they get ready for the day ahead. Mornings bring optimism and a fresh start. And how we spend them sets the tone for the day.

Hot Maggi and tea after a rain-soaked public transport commute all those years ago to college. Walking by the sea and a workout at his home gym in his present-day avatar. The Hanuman Chalisa or some other prayer playing in the background. And of course scanning newspapers and websites while sipping masala chai made by himself. These are the flavours, memories and moods of the morning for Ajay Kapur, CEO, Aluminium & Power Business, and MD, Commercial, Vedanta Ltd.

A conversation with Kapur on how he starts his day:

Where are you currently? Please describe in brief the scene and mood around you?

I am currently in Mumbai. At the time of responding to these questions I am working from my home-office as Mumbai faces its second lockdown. I can hear the birds chirping outside and see the clear blue sky from my window, as I sip hot chai, and get ready for an exciting new day with my teams.

Are you a morning person?

I am not a ‘very early’ morning person. My day starts at about 6 am every morning. I love brewing my own tea and poring over newspapers. Then I step out for my morning walk and a workout in my home gym.

How many hours of sleep do you need?

Six to seven hours is my ideal resting time.

What would mornings be like in student days? Can you share a funny anecdote from your time at Xavier's, Somaiya or any other institution?

Classes used to start early in the morning, and as Mumbaikars, we usually had to commute by bus, train and auto to get to our colleges. There were days when I used to reach college drenched in the famous Mumbai monsoons, and then I’d warm myself with a cup of cutting chai and Maggi noodles in the college canteen with friends. For me, those meals were better than a five-course spread today in a luxury hotel.

Do you reach for your phone for news/ messages right away or do you stay offline for a while?

My day starts with either reaching for the AC remote or hitting the snooze button on my iPhone. I do glance through for important messages and my calendar for the day, before proceeding to making my tea and reading newspapers.

What are the two or three things you do in the morning that are important for you to start the day on the right note?

My day starts with a long walk which I use for reflection, meditation and prayer. I also use this time to plan for my key priorities at work and home. On the days when I am travelling to work, I look at my calendar and get my core team working on the main deliverables for the day. This is also the last thing I do as I wind up my day.

What is your regular news source in the morning?

National newspapers, online news portals and reports by my analysts.

What do you like to see on the breakfast table?

I am fairly disciplined when it comes to food. My go-to breakfast comprises a portion of fruit, one slice of whole-wheat bread and a big portion of egg whites.

Which famous stranger would you like to have over for breakfast and why?

Amitabh Bachchan. I have always admired him, having seen him evolve over the last five decades essaying different roles, and continuing to be among the top five personalities in the media landscape. He defies every definition of product lifecycle.

Are there two or three cities that you worked in and know well? If yes, what did you like about mornings in those places?

I have lived mostly in two cities – Delhi and Mumbai. Lutyens Delhi has its own charm. I like Lodi gardens for my morning walks. I enjoy Delhi winters, minus the smog. In Mumbai, I love my long walks by the sea. I quite enjoy the monsoon season, particularly when it is cloudy but does not rain.

Any song or tune that you like to listen to in the morning, or which captures the morning mood for you?

Mornings for me are about balance. I love the chant of Hanuman Chalisa, Ganesh Vandana and Gayatri Mantra. They either play in the background or I recite them during my workout.

What is the one thing you do on weekend mornings that you don't on weekdays?

I sleep late and wake up late on weekends. In the pre-COVID days, I would visit the Sidhhivinayak temple in Mumbai. I miss that ritual and look forward to resuming it. I get extra newspapers and journals to browse through on weekends, and sip a few more cups of masala chai before my workout.