Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #79: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Subrata Dass @moneycontrolcom 1/34 Q1. This company was first thought up by John E. Healy and Charles F. Bigelow (Texas Charlie) in Philadelphia. It is a famous Nostrum, sold as traditional Red Indian Medicines. It used the Indian tribal imagery, complete with roadshows and an Imaginary tribe after whom their company was named. Name the company. 2/34 Answer: Kickapoo Indian Sagwa 3/34 Q2. Connect the two coats of arms to get a company name 4/34 Answer: Ikea – The two coats of arms are of Smaland – children’s section and Almhult - where the first Ikea store came up. (Image: Reuters) 5/34 Q3. Valeant is the parent organisation of which famous company? 6/34 Answer: Bausch and Lomb 7/34 Q4. He often had a unique way of telling you that he loved you. These are his top 10 favorites, as recalled by his Columbia friend and teammate Ted Gregory. They were printed on the back page of the programme given to guests at his memorial service.10. “You should have that shirt cleaned and burned.”9. “You’re as dumb as a post.”8. “He’s one of the great horse’s a***s of our time.”7. “You’re a numbnuts.”6. “You couldn’t run a five-flat forty-yard dash off a cliff.”5. “You’ve got hands like feet.”4. “You’d f**k up a free lunch.”3. “You’re so f**ked up you make me look good.”2. “Don’t f**k it up.”1. “That’s the sound of your head coming out of your a**.”Whose unique way of showing love? 8/34 Answer: Bill Campbell, the Trillion dollar coach 9/34 Q5. The toughest part of the name of this Franco Dutch production means “The Low Countries” in French and is actually the French word for Holland. Which company are we talking about? (Image source: Reuters) 10/34 Answer: Banque de Paris et des Pays-Bas S.A. (Paribas, Bank of Paris and the Netherlands) was a French investment bank based in Paris that in May 2000 merged with Banque Nationale de Paris S.A. to form BNP Paribas. Les Pays-Bas ("The Low-Countries") is French for the Netherlands. (Image: Reuters) 11/34 Q6. What is this Indian ad Inspired from? 12/34 Answer: Rosie the Riveter 13/34 Q7. This is a paid position that ostensibly requires the holder to perform duties, but for which no work, or even attendance, is actually expected. The awarding of these kind of jobs is a form of political or corporate corruption. In Kerala, there is a similar exercise where you pay union workers to watch others do actual work. Name the words. 14/34 Answer: No Show Job and Nokku Kooli ( Payment for watching) 15/34 Q8. Who is the owner of this logistics company? 16/34 Answer: Equitas Small Finance Bank 17/34 Q9. The name of this place literally means "Hells Valley" due to the steam and boiling water that bubbles out of small crevices in the frozen ground, surrounded by steep cliffs and formidably cold and hostile forests. This apparent Simian paradise where the members of this species apparently achieve a Zen like "peace of mind" was used by a company to portray an aspect of the services provided by them which help their customers achieve a similar bliss. Name the place and the company which created this advertisement. (Image: Reuters) 18/34 Answer: JigoKudani/Skoda 19/34 Q10. This lady sued her company. Look at the image and use your punning skills to explain what actually happened here? 20/34 Answer: Jodee Berry, 27, won a beer sales contest at the Panama City Beach Hooters. She believed she had won a new Toyota and happily was escorted to the restaurant’s parking lot in a blindfold. But when the blindfold was removed, she found she had won a new toy Yoda — the little green character from the Star Wars movies. 21/34 Q11. Using these images as a clue, what did this man achieve? 22/34 Answer: Simon Weckert from Germany decided to trick the web mapping service. He walked through the streets of Berlin with 99 smartphones connected to the app. He was able to game Google Maps by using this trick. (Image: Reuters) 23/34 Q12. What is the significance of 1441 for pizza companies? (Image: Reuters) 24/34 Answer: Modern pizza evolved from similar flatbread dishes in Naples, Italy, in the 18th or early 19th century 25/34 Q13. They have been devised and designed by the Technical Experts Committee (TEC) in collaboration with two Public Sector undertakings viz., Bharat Electronics Ltd., Bangalore and Electronic Corporation of India Ltd., Hyderabad. They are manufactured by the above two undertakings. What are they? 26/34 Answer: EVMs 27/34 Q14. “X is a great example of Make in India. It is also a great example of India’s economic self-sufficiency at a time when India was ruled by the British,” Kolkata-based digital marketing expert Siddhartha Sahni told a web publishing house“To many who didn’t pick up sticks and slogans against the British, economic independence was the other option, and none did it better than X — at a time when having a pan-Indian brand was inconceivable.”Hence, the company came to symbolize certain patriotic entrepreneurship, so much so that on 15 August 1947, the founder put out advertisements in the newspapers announcing free distribution of X celebration of India’s independence. Name the brand. 28/34 Answer: Boroline 29/34 Q15. This title connects Muhammad Ali, Clark Gable, Bob Hope, Stephen Fry, Hunter S Thompson and Dr. Raj Kumar. The title was formalized in 1813, but it was previously used informally to refer to people with honored reputations, often related to military service in the American Revolution. It was also often associated with landowners respected in their communities. In 1885, Governor William O'Connell Bradley commissioned the first honorary title as a meritory award bestowed upon citizens for their individual contributions to the state, good deeds, and noteworthy actions. Which famous title is often used by businessmen for marketing purposes? 30/34 Answer: Kentucky Colonel 31/34 Q16. This wraparound cover shows a host of late 1970s celebrities, including Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball, Tony Orlando, Johnny Carson, the cast of Welcome Back, Kotter, and The Jackson 5; sharing close-up seating with Lois Lane as well as DC superheroes like Batman, Green Lantern and Wonder Woman; in addition to Warner and DC employees. It also showed the then-President Jimmy Carter and his wife. It was an oversized celebrity comic book published by DC Comics in 1978.It was based on an original story by Dennis O'Neil which was adapted by Neal Adams, with pencils by Adams, and figure inks by Dick Giordano with background inks by Terry Austin. On July 16, 2016, NECA announced the release of a 2-pack set of 7-inch action figures based on the comic. What was the image on the cover? 32/34 Answer: Superman vs Muhammad Ali 33/34 Q17. This Tamil thriller is a remake of the 2006 Hindi Language film Taxi Number 9211 which in itself is a remake of the American film Changing Lanes (2002). What is special about the title of this film? 34/34 Answer: The car number 4777 is a homage to MGR's ambassador First Published on Feb 14, 2020 06:14 pm