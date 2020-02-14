Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #79: Test your knowledge

Q4. He often had a unique way of telling you that he loved you. These are his top 10 favorites, as recalled by his Columbia friend and teammate Ted Gregory. They were printed on the back page of the programme given to guests at his memorial service.

10. “You should have that shirt cleaned and burned.”

9. “You’re as dumb as a post.”

8. “He’s one of the great horse’s a***s of our time.”

7. “You’re a numbnuts.”

6. “You couldn’t run a five-flat forty-yard dash off a cliff.”

5. “You’ve got hands like feet.”

4. “You’d f**k up a free lunch.”

3. “You’re so f**ked up you make me look good.”

2. “Don’t f**k it up.”

1. “That’s the sound of your head coming out of your a**.”

Whose unique way of showing love?