A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

MC Investigates: The two big, illegal reasons why finfluencers don't want to be SEBI-registered RAs

There have been many reasons shared for why finfluencers or financial influencers do not want to be registered as research analysts (RAs) with the market regulator SEBI, including the restrictions placed on trading a stock that they have recommended and, by extension, live trading. Details here.

Senco Gold IPO booked 2.68 times by second day of bidding

The public issue of Senco Gold has received good response from investors, especially retail and high net-worth individuals, with 2.68 times subscription through bids for 2.52 crore equity shares against an IPO size of 94.18 lakh on July 5, the second day of bidding. Read more here.

Maruti Suzuki rolls out Invicto hybrid MPV at Rs 24.79 lakh

With the aim of widening its range in the premium segment of the passenger vehicle market, Maruti Suzuki has launched Invicto MPV, its largest and most expensive model. The MPV will be available at a starting price of Rs 24.79 lakh for the basic model, and goes up to Rs 28.42 lakh for the top-end variant, ex-showroom. Read more here.

BSE rejig: JSW Steel to replace HDFC in Sensex from July 13

JSW Steel will replace mortgage major Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) in S&P BSE Sensex index from July 13, according to the bourse's release on July 5. Details here.

Battle Royale: Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj and Eicher Motors set for an epic clash in premium motorcycle segment

The battle for premium motorcycle segment is heating up with the entry of Harley Davidson X440, developed in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp, and Triumph-Bajaj's Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. Details here.

Marico optimistic about recovery in rural demand and growth prospects

Marico Ltd. said on July 5 that despite lack of clear signs of improvement in demand trends during the quarter, the sector remained stable, with urban markets maintaining a steady performance, in their quarterly update of Q1 FY24. Read more.