MC Investigates: The two big, illegal reasons why finfluencers don't want to be SEBI-registered RAs

The key to the success is using illiquid stock options with large lot sizes.

There have been many reasons shared for why finfluencers or financial influencers do not want to be registered as research analysts (RAs) with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), including the restrictions placed on trading a stock that they have recommended and, by extension, live trading.

But market insiders told Moneycontrol that there is another big reason, and it has to do with rackets that earn big money. If the finfluencer is registered, he or she has to show their trading profit and loss statement to the market regulator, which would expose these rackets.

Also read: The curse of one-million followers: Why finfluencers want to stay small

“A registered RA can be asked to submit details of his or her trades any time by the market regulator. This is done to check that the analyst isn’t taking any trade in violation of the rules (such as buying a security before 30 days and after five days of their recommending it),” said a SEBI-registered RA.

So what are these rackets? One is a pump-and-dump scheme and the other is front-running, and both are done using illiquid stock options or moderately liquid options. “They use illiquid options because profits are made only when you can move the price of the security, even by a rupee or two. If they are highly liquid, then it is difficult to move the price. Also, if they are highly liquid, there will be demand for the security and they can’t control the trade,” said an insider.

The pump-and-dump scheme uses Telegram or any other social media channel. A Telegram channel can easily have around 10,000-plus followers. Say an option is trading at around Rs 20. The finfluencer or his/her accomplice may buy a bunch of it and then give a call on the channel to buy it for Rs 21. Then if a channel subscriber buys 10 lots of 1,000 shares each, the finfluencer makes Rs 10,000 (10x1,1000xRe 1) off just that one subscriber. If 10 subscribers out of the 10,000 decide to follow the finfluencer’s advice, then a day’s profit can easily be Rs 1 lakh. That is from one Telegram channel, and usually there are at least two or three running.

Selling rotten apples

The second racket has to do with money management. Many finfluencers sell their rags-to-riches story on their social media channels and with these, win over clients for their illegal money-management business.

When managing the client’s money, they take the client’s trading account details and trade on behalf of the client.

To make money off the client, they sell an illiquid stock option at a price higher than the market price and buy it from the client’s account. The loss incurred is in the client’s account.

Then they square off their position by buying the option at the lower market value; the client is left holding the illiquid option while the finfluencer tells the client that it was an honest mistake.

“Just as in the same pump-and-dump scheme, if a client is sold just 10 lots with 2,000 lot size at Re 1 profit, the one client may not feel the pinch of Rs 20,000 very much. But if the finfluencer does that with just five clients, he or she can make Rs 1 lakh a day,” an insider explained.

The key to the success of both is using illiquid stock options with large lot sizes.

Smaller scam

To a lesser extent, there is also a tax evasion scam. This is only a small part of the business because this involves a lot of skill, a bigger network and the ability to bear the bigger consequences of defrauding the state of taxes. Here is how the current tax racket works.

Say you have made Rs 50 lakh profit through trading and finfluencer A has made Rs 50 lakh loss. To avoid paying taxes, you can ‘transfer’ your profit to the influencer through a loss-making transaction. Then, you are in net loss and hence have no taxes to pay, and the finfluencer too is in net loss (since the profit you transferred is cancelled out with the influencer’s initial Rs 50 lakh loss).

How to make this transfer?

You ask the influencer to sell a deep out-of-the-money option for a price that is much higher than its market value. For example, if the option is trading at Rs 5, you will ask the influencer to offer it for sale for Rs 25. Since it is so much higher than the market price, there will be no other buyer but you. Then you buy this option and sell it back to the influencer within a short time for a lower price of, say, Rs 5. In all, the influencer has made a profit of Rs 20 and you have made an equivalent loss.

You do this with 250 contracts with 1,000 lot size each, and you would have transferred Rs 50 lakh (250x1,000x Rs 20).

Once this is done, the influencer transfers the money back to you either through a hawala transaction or through an entity set up in tax havens such as Dubai. That is, the influencer will open an office in the offshore destination and transfer funds to that branch of their business, since there is no restriction in transferring money between different offices of the same business.