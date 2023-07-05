Maruti Suzuki rolls out Invicto MPV with introductory price of Rs 24.79 lakh, ex-showroom

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is available in 3 variants Zeta + ( 7 Seater) , Zeta (8 seater) and Alpha + ( 7 Seater).

With the aim of widening its range in the premium segment of the passenger vehicle market, Maruti Suzuki has launched Invicto MPV, its largest and most expensive model. The multipurpose vehicle’s pricing starts at an introductory price of Rs 24.79 lakh for the basic model, and goes up to Rs 28.42 lakh for the top-end variant, ex-showroom.

The badged engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross will be retailed across 600 Nexa retail outlets. Bookings for this model kicked off on June 19.

MD Hisachi Takeuchi and Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava with the car

The seven-seater Invicto will come with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder engine producing 173hp as a normal internal combustion engine-driven vehicle and 183hp as a hybrid, while being mated to a CVT (continuously variable transmission) and e-CVT (the intelligent version of the same) gearbox, respectively. The claimed mileage of the Invicto is 23.24 kmpl.

As revealed by sources to Moneycontrol earlier, the Invicto comes with a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with smartphone connectivity, and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features.

The car is available in three variants the Zeta+ 7 seater variant which has an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 24,79,000, the Zeta+ 8 seater variant with a Rs 24,84,000 price-ex showroom and the Alpha+ variant which is priced at Rs 28,42,000 ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki revealed that until July 1, it had garnered 6,000 bookings for the Invicto, and that it anticipates a “substantial waiting period” for the model.

“The maximum bookings are from Tier-I cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune and Hyderabad, closely followed by Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Customers who intend to buy this model mostly belong to the higher-income group, and already own vehicles,” Maruti Suzuki's Senior Executive Director, Sales, Shashank Srivastava told Moneycontrol recently.

Asked about the market potential for the Invicto, Srivastava cited the emergence of the three-row premium SUV and MUV segments, which saw sales of about 2,58,000 units last fiscal, to underline the potential. Of the sales numbers, vehicles priced over Rs 20 lakh accounted for around 1,20,000-1,25,000 units.

“From our research, we figured that there are customers who are looking for comfort, space, roominess, great features and good performance, which is either an MPV or an SUV or has the characteristics of both. And that is where this product comes in,” Srivastava said earlier.