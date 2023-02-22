Unsplash (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

MPC Minutes: 25 bps rate hike unwarranted, says Jayanth Varma

In the February monetary policy, the central bank increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent to fight against the persistent higher inflation. This was the sixth straight hike by the central bank in the last 10 months. Read more here.

EPFO members now eligible for higher pension: Should you opt for it?

If you were a salaried employee as of September 1, 2014, there are chances that your employer would have sent you an email opting to get a higher pension (after retirement) under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS). Read more here.

Joyalukkas IPO deferred due to poor market conditions: MD

Joyalukkas India, a jewellery chain from Kerala, deferred its Rs 2,300 crore initial public offering planned for this year, the second time the company has postponed a share sale after filing documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. In 2011, it had filed for a Rs 650 crore IPO and had shelved it. Read more here.

GoFirst has held back payments worth Rs 5 crore to staff, vendors in Feb

The Wadia Group-controlled no-frills carrier GoFirst has withheld payments worth Rs 5 crore in February to its employees, hotel vendors, and transport vendors, multiple officials aware of the situation told Moneycontrol. "The airline regularly pays its fuel vendor, but all the rest are paid intermittently and this month at least, hotels and transport vendors have not been paid," an official working with GoFirst said. Read more here.

Our competition is private vehicle ownership: Uber India President

Even as the auto industry goes through upheavals and changes with a focus on EVs and digitisation, cab-hailing company Uber India wants to be a single-unified platform for everything to do with mobility. Prabhjeet Singh, President, India & South Asia, Uber talks about new business, the challenges that come with managing over half-a-million drivers and how he is tackling demand that’s greater than supply. Read more here.

Wheat prices fall from record as government sales reach physical markets

As the third e-auction of wheat by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) reaches the market and at a much lower selling price than the January price, price of the cereal in the physical markets has declined by 30 percent from January highs. Read more here.

Hybrid work model a hit with employees: CBRE study

Around 69 percent of employees stated that they would prefer to work at least three days from the office, and around 75 percent prefer a one-way commute time of not more than 30 minutes, according to a report on work trends by real estate consultancy CBRE. Read more here.