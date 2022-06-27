Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Source: Shutterstock

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

India, EU resume free trade talks after nine-year gap

India and the European Union on June 27 resumed talks on a free-trade deal after a nine-year gap, as Western countries seek to wean New Delhi off its close economic ties to Russia.

India's economy shows spark on pent-up demand after reopening

India’s economy gathered momentum in May driven by pent-up demand for services and higher output from industries as reopening continued from pandemic restrictions.

G-7 leaders set to commit to long haul in backing Ukraine

Leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers are set to commit themselves to the long haul in supporting Ukraine as they meet in the German Alps and confer by video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Shiv Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs

With the Centre providing Y-plus security to Maharashtra’s rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, the party on June 27 claimed it was now evident that the BJP was "pulling the strings" amid the current political turmoil in the state.

This student bagged a Rs 1.8 crore job with Facebook in London, rejected Google, Amazon

A student of Kolkata’s Jadavpur University has bagged a job with Facebook in London with an annual package of Rs 1.8 crore. Bisakh Mondal, a fourth-year student of computer science, will fly to London in September.