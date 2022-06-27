English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    India, EU resume free trade talks after nine-year gap

    Dubbed the "tariff king" by ex US president Donald Trump, India has become more open to lowering trade barriers in recent years and is negotiating pacts with several other countries.

    AFP
    June 27, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST
    (Representative image: Reuters)

    (Representative image: Reuters)

    India and the European Union resumed talks Monday on a free-trade deal after a nine-year gap, as Western countries seek to wean New Delhi off its close economic ties to Russia.

    Dubbed the "tariff king" by ex US president Donald Trump, India has become more open to lowering trade barriers in recent years and is negotiating pacts with several other countries.

    The Asian giant has refused to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, even increasing oil purchases from its long-standing strategic ally and biggest supplier of arms.

    The European Union is India's second-biggest trading partner after the United States but talks with the bloc broke down in 2013 over issues including tariff reductions and patent protection.

    Merchandise trade hit an all-time high of $116 billion in 2021-22, with India's exports to the 27-member European Union hitting $65 billion, according to New Delhi.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Both sides are aiming for the trade negotiations to be broad-based, balanced and comprehensive, based on the principles of fairness and reciprocity. There will also be discussions on resolving the Market Access Issues which are impeding bilateral trade," India's commerce ministry said earlier this month when announcing the first round of talks in Delhi, which were due to run until Friday.

    India in February signed a major economic partnership agreement with the United Arab Emirates and in April agreed an interim free-trade deal with Australia, aiming to finish off a full pact by the end of the year.

    India is also in trade negotiations with Canada, Israel and Britain. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on a visit in April that Britain and India hoped to nail down an accord by October.
    AFP
    Tags: #Current Affairs #EU #European Union #India #trade talks
    first published: Jun 27, 2022 01:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.