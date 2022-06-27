English
    Kolkata student rejects Google, Amazon for plum Facebook job. His salary is…

    "I thought choosing Facebook would be the best as the pay package offered by them was high," Bisakh Mondal said.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 27, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST
    A resident of Rampurhat in Birbhum district, Bisakh Mondal hails from a modest background. (Image credit: Bisakh Mondal/LinkedIn)

    A resident of Rampurhat in Birbhum district, Bisakh Mondal hails from a modest background. (Image credit: Bisakh Mondal/LinkedIn)

    A student of Kolkata’s Jadavpur University has bagged a job with Facebook in London with an annual package of Rs 1.8 crore. Bisakh Mondal, a fourth-year student of computer science, will fly to London in September.

    "I got the job offer on Tuesday night. In the past two years during the Covid pandemic, I got the opportunity to do internships at several organisations and gather knowledge outside my curriculum studies. This has helped me crack the interviews," he told The Indian Express.

    Mondal had also received offers from Google and Amazon, but he picked Facebook because it paid better. "I will join Facebook in September. Before accepting this job, I got offers from Google and Amazon. I thought choosing Facebook would be the best as the pay package offered by them was high," he told India Today.

    Responding to how his parents reacted to the news, Mondal said, "Naturally, my parents are very happy."

    A resident of Rampurhat in Birbhum district, Mondal hails from a modest background. His mother Shibani Mondal is an anganwadi worker, The Indian Express reported. She told mediapersons that her son has been a “meritorious student since childhood.”

    “It is a matter of great pride for us. We struggled a lot to see him achieve greater heights. He was always serious about his studies. After scoring good marks in higher secondary exams and joint entrance exam, he got admission to Jadavpur University,” she added.

    Jadavpur University professors too are elated with the news. “My professors are really happy. I also spoke to them personally and met some of them after I bagged the job offer," Mondal shared.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amazon #Facebook #Google #Jadavpur University #Kolkata #London #UK
    first published: Jun 27, 2022 01:51 pm
