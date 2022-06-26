English
    Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar says, 'If you have Monday blues, it's time for a new job'

    Ankita Sengupta
    June 26, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST
    Namita Thapar, who also trains young entrepreneurs, had earlier shared some more advice on maintaining a healthy work life balance.

    Shak Tank India judge Namita Thapar has some advice to share with professionals who do not love what they do--don’t settle for mediocrity, consider getting a new job.

    The Emcure Pharmaceuticals' executive director also questioned spending a majority of our lives in doing jobs that we are not passionate  about. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "If you have Monday blues, don’t love what you are doing, time to get a new job? Why spend 80 per cent of your life doing something that you don’t feel absolutely passionate about?"

    "Such work exists but we prefer to stay in our comfort zone and don’t look hard enough for it, don’t settle for mediocrity in life," Thapar added.

    Further, when Namita Thapar was asked by a Twitter user if she ever felt Monday blues, she said, "I have never got Monday blues at Emcure. In fact, I can’t wait to get to office, we came to office every single day all through the pandemic, I love what I do and truly live the quote - create a (work) life you don’t need a vacation from!"

    Thapar, who also trains young entrepreneurs, had earlier shared some more advice on maintaining a healthy work life balance.

    "Stop wearing ‘I work long hours, I travel a lot, I have no time for family’ as a badge of honour," the Shark Tank India judge had said. "Let’s fix work life balance at all companies so we have a mentally fit and more productive generation next that get quality time and involvement from both parents."

    Read more: Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar says 'One of the most important traits of a leader' is...
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Emcure #Emcure Pharmaceuticals #Namita Thapar #Shak Tank India
    first published: Jun 26, 2022 11:37 am
