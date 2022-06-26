Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar says, 'If you have Monday blues, it's time for a new job'

Namita Thapar, who also trains young entrepreneurs, had earlier shared some more advice on maintaining a healthy work life balance.

Shak Tank India judge Namita Thapar has some advice to share with professionals who do not love what they do--don’t settle for mediocrity, consider getting a new job.

The Emcure Pharmaceuticals' executive director also questioned spending a majority of our lives in doing jobs that we are not passionate about. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "If you have Monday blues, don’t love what you are doing, time to get a new job? Why spend 80 per cent of your life doing something that you don’t feel absolutely passionate about?"



If u have Monday blues, don’t love what ur doing,time to get a new job? Why spend 80% of ur life doing something that u don’t feel abs passionate about? Such work exists but we prefer to stay in our comfort zone & don’t look hard enough for it, don’t settle for mediocrity in life pic.twitter.com/nfu4emWXKI

— Namita (@namitathapar) June 20, 2022

"Such work exists but we prefer to stay in our comfort zone and don’t look hard enough for it, don’t settle for mediocrity in life," Thapar added.

Further, when Namita Thapar was asked by a Twitter user if she ever felt Monday blues, she said, "I have never got Monday blues at Emcure. In fact, I can’t wait to get to office, we came to office every single day all through the pandemic, I love what I do and truly live the quote - create a (work) life you don’t need a vacation from!"



I have never got Monday blues at Emcure, in fact I can’t wait to get to office, we came to office every single day all through the pandemic, I love what I do & truly live the quote - create a (work) life you don’t need a vacation from ! — Namita (@namitathapar) June 20, 2022

Thapar, who also trains young entrepreneurs, had earlier shared some more advice on maintaining a healthy work life balance.

"Stop wearing ‘I work long hours, I travel a lot, I have no time for family’ as a badge of honour," the Shark Tank India judge had said. "Let’s fix work life balance at all companies so we have a mentally fit and more productive generation next that get quality time and involvement from both parents."