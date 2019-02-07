App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

First Cut | Tata Motors posts a disappointing set of Q3 FY19 earnings; avoid

JLR posted subdued numbers on the back of further deterioration of market conditions in China and uncertainties regarding diesel vehicles in Europe and UK

Nitin Agrawal @NitinAgrawal65
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors continued its disappointing result streak and posted a very bad set of Q3 FY19 earnings, led by pain emerging from its Jaguar & Land Rover (JLR) business.

JLR posted subdued numbers on the back of further deterioration of market conditions in China and uncertainties regarding diesel vehicles in Europe and UK. This led JLR to post a 6 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its retail volume.

Decline in volumes, coupled with negative operating leverage, led to 360 basis points (100 bps=1 percentage point) contraction in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin. The management continues to focus on cost control measures to arrest the fall in EBITDA margin. JLR reported a loss for the third consecutive quarter. It also provided one-time asset impairment charges to the tune of Rs 27,838 crore, or 3.1 billion pounds.

On a standalone basis, the company posted meagre net revenue growth of 1.5 percent on the back of muted volume growth. The latter was muted due to challenging domestic market conditions. Notably, the company continued its market share gains in commercial (CV) and passenger vehicle (PV) markets, gaining 60 bps and 50 bps, respectively. EBITDA margin remained stable and stood at 9.1 percent.

related news

Overall outlook for the company remains subdued. We see limited upside from here on and advise investors to stay away.

First take

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 05:05 pm

tags #Business #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #Recommendations #Result Analysis #stocks #Tata Motors

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.