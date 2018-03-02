Comment | Reforms, not witch hunting can save the economy

News of loan defaulters being dragged off to jail and bank officials being grilled makes for good headlines and helps create the impression of swift justice. And yet they could do more harm than good for the banking sector as well as the economy.

NPA – incompetence or unfair practices?

The “common man’s” perception about non-performing assets (NPA) is that every single default is the result of a connivance between bankers and big businesses. And while that holds true for some cases, it doesn’t explain the crisis of this magnitude.

The NPA cycle had its origin in the so called commodity super cycle and infrastructure boom that had ill equipped public sector lenders rushing to loan money to sectors without understanding the inherent risks. So a large part of the problem has to do with incompetence than downright corruption. Indian PSU banks were unprepared for the universal banking model that they adopted.

Madhuchanda Dey Head Research|Moneycontrol

Economic cycles and regulatory changes too were to blame. Post the global financial crisis of 2008, demand in many sectors weakened. Policy paralysis at the government level and stringent court rulings following irregularities in allocation of natural resources crippled several sectors and affected cash flows.

Today, there is an increasing realisation that most state-run banks do not have the requisite skills for complex credit underwriting. Inefficient supervision post credit disbursal, and ineffective recovery mechanism have further complicated matters. Going forward, in all likelihood majority of PSU banks will be relegated the responsibility of small ticket lending that doesn’t risk the system even if the business decisions go wrong.

Promoters out – massive job losses?

The next issue is that of the recently introduced resolution mechanism for bad assets. Here too, while keeping promoters out of the resolution sends a strong message to large wilful defaulters, the same should not be generalised. Globally small insolvent companies do not find takers beyond promoters and forcing every company into liquidation might have serious consequences in a country which is struggling to create jobs.

NPA=Fraud?

Finally, there is an ongoing debate on the nexus between rising NPAs in the banking system and the increasing incidence of fraud. In wake of the PNB fraud, the Ministry of Finance has recently asked banks to examine all NPA cases above Rs 50 crore for possible fraud.

While growing incidence of fraud is a matter of grave concern, robust systems and checks and balances is the need of the hour. Else, the witch hunting may have far reaching negative consequences.

Not all business decision going awry should be construed as fraud. If all business decisions are questioned, bankers (especially PSU banks) will have no incentive to take even legitimate business risks. The fear of CVC (Central Vigilance Commission) and CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) may make them take the easy route of not lending or not taking initiative to restructure troubled accounts early enough.

The stress in the system has already steered the entire banking system towards small ticket retail or high quality corporate credit. But economic growth cannot be achieved riding on retail and AAA corporates. The system needs to be more fool proof.

Should the auditors be spared?

Along with the governance structure of banks, the quality of auditors too needs scrutiny.

One factor that is emerging out of repeated financial irregularities is the lack of competent auditors in India. The quality of auditors leaves much to be desired. In some cases, they are not equipped with the working knowledge of different instruments used by banks and are technically handicapped. It has been observed that auditors do not generally pay attention to the various early warning signs that can help an organization recognize potential fraudulent malpractices.

The well-known ailments of PSBs

The root cause of weak corporate governance in PSBs (public sector banks) at highest level is directly linked to the very process of appointment of top officials and poor compensation structure.

The inability to hire competent professionals and expertise from market (lateral hiring) due to existing recruitment policy, talent exodus, poor compensation structure, unionization challenges as well as lack of adequate training in contemporary fraud prevention techniques are the key issues to be addressed.

Today, the PSU bank frauds may be mostly linked to credit, but with the rapid advancement in technology, the sector has to be ready to prevent cyber-crimes. So there is no alternative to robust systems & processes.

No disincentive for wrongdoing

Private sector employees are punished for their wrongdoing by the market forces. Since a large part of their compensation structure is linked to stock price performance, there is a big price for mistakes at all levels. PSBs, on the contrary, have always been bailed out with tax payers money. This overt assurance has to go.

The long-pending reforms

If governments wants to run banks, it should do it with well qualified officers equipped with the best financial and legal know-how, drawing market-linked remuneration. There should be a dedicated cell within each bank to assess company/domestic and global macro developments. Banks should have a strong internal rating agency and employ the best available IT systems and data analytics in order to ensure effective implementation of the red flagged account (RFA) and early warning signals (EWS) framework.

Banks should be equipped with some intelligence gathering agency, which might be deployed to track activities of borrowers. Like many other countries, wilful default should be made a criminal offence. Last but not the least, government should be completely out of business decision making of these banks.

The need of the hour is reform, to impart a new lease of life to the moribund financial sector and not witch hunting that can derail the nascent recovery in a big way.