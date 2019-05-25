App
Last Updated : May 25, 2019 03:33 PM IST

Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices from May 23 to June 5

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Flight ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata are likely to rise as peak travel season approaches.

SpiceJet and GoAir have announced new domestic routes and discounts.

"Airfares on domestic routes have witnessed a significant rise in comparison to the same period last year as we stand in the middle of peak travel season of the country. Travellers are planning their trips to domestic destinations to enjoy their summer break. We expect airfares to increase further and would advise them to book their tickets accordingly," said Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com.

Below is an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends to help you find the cheapest flights for airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia, SpiceJet and international carriers.
Date Range Routes 2018 2019
May 23-May 29 Mumbai-Delhi 5,174 5,716
Mumbai-Bengaluru 4,788 5,713
Mumbai-Hyderabad 3,801 3,801
Mumbai-Chennai 6,341 7,313
Mumbai-Kolkata 5,579 7,332
Delhi-Bengaluru 8,924 10,834
Delhi-Chennai 7,175 11,610
Delhi-Kolkata 5,628 6,198
May 30- June 5 Mumbai-Delhi 3,896 4,824
Mumbai-Bengaluru 3,438 3,935
Mumbai-Hyderabad 3,199 3,360
Mumbai-Chennai 3,905 6,731
Mumbai-Kolkata 4,448 6,193
Delhi-Bengaluru 6,885 7,394
Delhi-Chennai 5,587 7,731
Delhi-Kolkata 4,706 5,849



First Published on May 25, 2019 03:33 pm

