Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Flight ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata are likely to rise as peak travel season approaches.

SpiceJet and GoAir have announced new domestic routes and discounts.

"Airfares on domestic routes have witnessed a significant rise in comparison to the same period last year as we stand in the middle of peak travel season of the country. Travellers are planning their trips to domestic destinations to enjoy their summer break. We expect airfares to increase further and would advise them to book their tickets accordingly," said Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com.

Date Range Routes 2018 2019 May 23-May 29 Mumbai-Delhi 5,174 5,716 Mumbai-Bengaluru 4,788 5,713 Mumbai-Hyderabad 3,801 3,801 Mumbai-Chennai 6,341 7,313 Mumbai-Kolkata 5,579 7,332 Delhi-Bengaluru 8,924 10,834 Delhi-Chennai 7,175 11,610 Delhi-Kolkata 5,628 6,198 May 30- June 5 Mumbai-Delhi 3,896 4,824 Mumbai-Bengaluru 3,438 3,935 Mumbai-Hyderabad 3,199 3,360 Mumbai-Chennai 3,905 6,731 Mumbai-Kolkata 4,448 6,193 Delhi-Bengaluru 6,885 7,394 Delhi-Chennai 5,587 7,731 Delhi-Kolkata 4,706 5,849