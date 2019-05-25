Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices from May 23 to June 5
Flight ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata are likely to rise as peak travel season approaches.
SpiceJet and GoAir have announced new domestic routes and discounts.
"Airfares on domestic routes have witnessed a significant rise in comparison to the same period last year as we stand in the middle of peak travel season of the country. Travellers are planning their trips to domestic destinations to enjoy their summer break. We expect airfares to increase further and would advise them to book their tickets accordingly," said Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com.
|Date Range
|Routes
|2018
|2019
|May 23-May 29
|Mumbai-Delhi
|5,174
|5,716
|Mumbai-Bengaluru
|4,788
|5,713
|Mumbai-Hyderabad
|3,801
|3,801
|Mumbai-Chennai
|6,341
|7,313
|Mumbai-Kolkata
|5,579
|7,332
|Delhi-Bengaluru
|8,924
|10,834
|Delhi-Chennai
|7,175
|11,610
|Delhi-Kolkata
|5,628
|6,198
|May 30- June 5
|Mumbai-Delhi
|3,896
|4,824
|Mumbai-Bengaluru
|3,438
|3,935
|Mumbai-Hyderabad
|3,199
|3,360
|Mumbai-Chennai
|3,905
|6,731
|Mumbai-Kolkata
|4,448
|6,193
|Delhi-Bengaluru
|6,885
|7,394
|Delhi-Chennai
|5,587
|7,731
|Delhi-Kolkata
|4,706
|5,849
