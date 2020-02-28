App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 09:53 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Worst week for Indian shares since 2009 as pandemic fears grow

Global share markets were also sharply lower on Friday, marking their worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis and bringing the wipeout in value terms to $5 trillion.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Indian shares sank on Friday for a sixth straight session, capping their worst week in more than a decade, over fears that the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak could trigger a global recession.

Asia's third-largest economy is scheduled to release December quarter growth data later in the day that is expected to show a slight improvement, but analysts have already forecast a bumpy March quarter on growing fears of a global pandemic.

The broader NSE Nifty 50 index ended 3.71% lower at 11,219.20 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 3.4% to close at 38,383.32.

Close

For the week, the Nifty 50 index shed 7.3%, while the Sensex dropped 6.8%, their worst decline since the 2008-09 financial crisis.

related news

Global share markets were also sharply lower on Friday, marking their worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis and bringing the wipeout in value terms to $5 trillion.

"There are concerns that the outbreak will adversely impact ... global supply chains big time, thereby affecting economic growth of most nations," Ajit Mishra, vice president of research at Religare Broking, said in a note.

Even sectors like information technology tumbled despite a weaker rupee, indicating increasing anxiety amongst investors, he added.

Metals and mining stocks bore the brunt of Friday's selloff on worries of exposure to China, the epicentre of the virus.

Vedanta Ltd was the top laggard in the Nifty 50 index, dropping 12.7%, while Indian Oil Corp managed to eke out meagre gains to end as the lone gainer in the index.

The Nifty 50 index is down 9.9% and the Sensex 9.2% from their record highs hit on Jan. 20, largely due to worries about the outbreak.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Feb 28, 2020 09:45 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Nifty 50 #Sensex

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.