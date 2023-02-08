English
    Trade Spotlight | Your strategy for Varun Beverages, Oil India, CG Power today

    Oil India shares climbed 4.5 percent to Rs 225 and formed strong bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes. Also there was Morning Star kind of pattern formation after recent correction, which is bullish reversal pattern.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 08, 2023 / 06:30 AM IST
     
     
    We have seen correction in equity benchmarks for the second consecutive session, but there was some support-based buying indicated by the chart pattern on January 7 as the Nifty50 has formed a bearish candle with long lower shadow on the daily charts. It took a good support at 17,700 level amid cautious trade ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee decision over interest rate scheduled for February 8.

    In fact, the Bank Nifty performed better than broader markets on Tuesday, rising 116 points to 41,491.

    The Nifty50 fell over 40 points to 17,721, and the BSE Sensex slipped more than 200 points to 60,286, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index was down 0.02 percent and Smallcap 100 index declined 0.7 percent on weak market breadth.

    Stocks that outpaced broader markets on Tuesday included Varun Beverages which gained nearly 7 percent to Rs 1,304, the highest closing level since January 9 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts for second straight session, making higher high higher low formation for second day in a row.