you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 08:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Dabur India with stop loss at Rs 459 and target of Rs 474 and MRF with stop loss at Rs 65500 and target of Rs 68750.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian market witnessed profit-taking at higher levels to close flat on December 30 tracking muted trend seen in other Asian markets amid holiday season. Both Sensex and Nifty recovered losses to close on a mixed note.

The S&P BSE Sensex closes 17 points lower at 41,558 while the Nifty50 ended with gains of over 10 points t0 12,255. Sectorally, the action was seen in telecom, autos, metals, and healthcare stocks while profit-taking was recorded in IT, banks, and finance stocks.

Experts are of the view that the market is likely to remain rangebound in the absence of any major triggers, but smart money continues to flow into broader markets.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1745, target of Rs 1800

Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 180, target of Rs 195

Buy Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 164, target of Rs 176

Buy TVS Motor with a stop loss of Rs 472, target of Rs 490

Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 80, target of Rs 88

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Dabur India with stop loss at Rs 459 and target of Rs 474

Buy MRF with stop loss at Rs 65500 and target of Rs 68750

Buy Tech Mahindra with stop loss at Rs 778 and target of Rs 789

Sell Punjab National Bank with stop loss at Rs 65.8 and target of Rs 62.4

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 80.8 for target of Rs 85

Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 151 for target of Rs 160

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 580 for target of Rs 610

Sell Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1532 for target of Rs 1490

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 08:56 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

