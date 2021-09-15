Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 17-point gain.

The BSE Sensex rose 69.33 points to 58,247.09, while the Nifty50 hit a fresh record high of 17,438.55 before closing at 17,380, up 24.70 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing was lower than opening levels.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,351.87, followed by 17,323.73. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,423.37 and 17,466.73.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday as economic uncertainties and the increasing likelihood of a corporate tax rate hike dampened investor sentiment and prompted a broad sell-off despite signs of easing inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 292.06 points, or 0.84 percent, to 34,577.57; the S&P 500 lost 25.68 points, or 0.57 percent, at 4,443.05; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 67.82 points, or 0.45 percent, to 15,037.76.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific were lower in Wednesday morning trade following losses overnight on Wall Street, with investors awaiting the release of Chinese economic data.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 0.81 percent while the Topix index slipped 1.17 percent. South Korea’s Kospi sat below the flatline.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India with a 17-points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 17,408 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

India's exports jump 46 percent to $33.28 billion in August

India's exports rose by 45.76 percent to $33.28 billion in August, as against $22.83 billion in the same month last year, according to commerce ministry data released on Tuesday. Imports during the month increased by 51.72 percent to $47.09 billion, the data showed.

Trade deficit in August widened to $13.81 billion as against $8.2 billion in the same month last year. Cumulative value of exports for the period April-August 2021 expanded by 67.33 percent to $164.10 billion, compared to $98.06 billion in the year-ago period.

Sebi proposes to tighten timeline for filing settlement applications

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday proposed to tighten the timeline of settlement mechanism, whereby it suggested fixing the total timeframe for filing the application at 60 days after receipt of the notice to show cause.

The total timeframe for filing the application for settlement may be fixed at 60 days of the date of receipt of the show-cause notice or the supplementary notice, whichever is later, Sebi said in a consultation paper.

Oil scales six-week high as Storm Nicholas hits US Gulf

Oil prices hit a six-week high on Tuesday as Hurricane Nicholas weakened into a tropical storm, bringing the threat of widespread floods and power outages to Texas and Louisiana, and as the International Energy Agency forecast a big demand rebound for the rest of the year.

Brent crude was up 55 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $74.06 a barrel by 1334 GMT after hitting a session high of $74.28. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 51 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $70.96 after touching a high of $71.22.

US consumer prices rise 0.3 percent in August, lowest in 7 months

US consumer prices rose a lower-than-expected 0.3 percent in August, the smallest increase in seven months and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures may be cooling. The August gain fell from a 0.5 percent increase in July and a 0.9 percent surge in June, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. It was the smallest increase since a similar 0.3 percent rise in January.

The August slowdown in prices was seen as offering some hope that Americans were finally starting to see some relief from a price surge earlier in the year.

Poonawalla-backed Wellness Forever to file for Rs 1,600-crore IPO

Wellness Forever, an omni-channel retail pharmacy chain backed by Adar Poonawalla, will file draft documents with the capital markets regulator by the end of this month to raise Rs 1,500-1,600 crore through an initial public offering, people familiar with the plan told Moneycontrol.

The IPO will consist of a primary issue and an offer for sale of shares by existing investors, the people said. Wellness Forever appointed IIFL Securities, Ambit Private and DAM Capital Advisors as the investment bankers for the proposed share sale.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,649.60 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 310.31 crore in the Indian equity market on September 14, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Eight stocks – Canara Bank, Escorts, Exide Industries, Vodafone Idea, IRCTC, LIC Housing Finance, NALCO and Sun TV Network – are under the F&O ban for September 15. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies