India's exports jump 46% to $33.28 billion in August

Trade deficit in August widened to $13.81 billion as against $8.2 billion in the same month last year.

PTI
September 14, 2021 / 08:42 PM IST

India's exports rose by 45.76 percent to $33.28 billion in August, as against $22.83 billion in the same month last year, according to commerce ministry data released on Tuesday.

Imports during the month increased by 51.72 percent to $47.09 billion, the data showed.

Trade deficit in August widened to $13.81 billion as against $8.2 billion in the same month last year.

Cumulative value of exports for the period April-August 2021 expanded by 67.33 percent to $164.10 billion, compared to $98.06 billion in the year-ago period.

Imports during April-August 2021 stood at $219.63 billion as against $121.42 billion.
PTI
Sep 14, 2021 08:42 pm

