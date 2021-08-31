These 8 stocks to be available for F&O trading from October 1

live bse live

The National Stock Exchange on August 31 decided to add eight more stocks to the futures & options segment based on its stock selection criteria.

These eight stocks are Abbott India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Dalmia Bharat, Delta Corp, The India Cements, JK Cement, Oberoi Realty, and Persistent Systems, which will be available for trading with effect from October 1.

"The futures and options contracts on 8 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. October 01, 2021, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria of Quarter sigma computation cycle of September 2021," said the NSE in its circular dated August 31.

The exchange further said the market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of these additional eight securities would be informed on September 30, 2021, through a separate circular.

With this list, the total stocks available in F&O trading will be 180, up from the current 172.