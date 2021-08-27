MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

These 10 stocks now available for F&O trade on NSE

In a circular on August 26, NSE had said new contracts would be available for trading from August 27, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
August 27, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has added 10 new stocks for trading to the futures & options (F&O) segment from the start of the September series.

Can Fin Homes, Dixon Technologies, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Energy Exchange, Indiamart Intermesh, IPCA Laboratories, MCX, OFSS, Polycab India and Syngene International are the 10 stocks that have been added to the F&O segment.

In a circular on August 26, NSE had said new contracts would be available for trading from August 27, 2021.

NSE F&O Circular

In the March series, NSE had added 16 stocks to the F&O segment. Those 16 stocks were- Alkem Laboratories, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, AU Small Finance Bank, City Union Bank, Deepak Nitrite, Granules India, Gujarat Gas, IRCTC, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, L&T Technology Services, Mphasis, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Navin Fluorine International, Pfizer, PI Industries and Trent.

Close

The exchange on July 31 announced the quantity freeze limits for derivatives contracts on Nifty, Bank Nifty and Nifty Financial Services.

As per an NSE circular, the quantity freeze limit for Nifty derivatives contracts is at 2,800, while it is at 1,200 for Bank Nifty and at 2,800 for Nifty Financial Services.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #F&O) #NSE
first published: Aug 27, 2021 12:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.