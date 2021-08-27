These 10 stocks now available for F&O trade on NSE

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has added 10 new stocks for trading to the futures & options (F&O) segment from the start of the September series.

Can Fin Homes, Dixon Technologies, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Energy Exchange, Indiamart Intermesh, IPCA Laboratories, MCX, OFSS, Polycab India and Syngene International are the 10 stocks that have been added to the F&O segment.

In a circular on August 26, NSE had said new contracts would be available for trading from August 27, 2021.

In the March series, NSE had added 16 stocks to the F&O segment. Those 16 stocks were- Alkem Laboratories, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, AU Small Finance Bank, City Union Bank, Deepak Nitrite, Granules India, Gujarat Gas, IRCTC, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, L&T Technology Services, Mphasis, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Navin Fluorine International, Pfizer, PI Industries and Trent.

The exchange on July 31 announced the quantity freeze limits for derivatives contracts on Nifty, Bank Nifty and Nifty Financial Services.

As per an NSE circular, the quantity freeze limit for Nifty derivatives contracts is at 2,800, while it is at 1,200 for Bank Nifty and at 2,800 for Nifty Financial Services.